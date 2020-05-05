By Patty Hullett

Daily Light contributor

The Ennis Lions are praying for and eagerly awaiting the “Coronavirus-free” date of Aug. 3, which is the proposed start of the new training season for 2020 fall football. The “Maroon and White” of Ennis had quite a successful run in their 2019 quest, with them finally losing out to the perennial “State Champions” of Aledo High School.

And, yes, the young Lions didn’t disappoint in their 5A Regional Final at the Ford Center in Frisco last December. That battle was the epitome of the best sort of unforgettable high school playoff game – and one for the books at that. Ennis pushed the AHS squad to a back-and-forth, eked-out, overtime victory (43-36), and from there the Bearcats went on to win the 5A (Division II) State Title, yet again.

Two of the very brightest stars of the 2019 EHS team were: Junior QB Collin Drake and his favorite WR (wide receiver), Junior Laylon Spencer. Both of these very determined student athletes will be returning to action in the fall as Seniors. Their coaches hope they will be quality leaders for the team in the upcoming season.

Individually speaking, Drake and Spencer are probably as opposite as night is from day – two totally different guys from varying backgrounds who have been brought up in two distinctly different school systems and football programs. But somehow, the two of them have developed into the “E-town Connection” after their unbelievable heroics on the field last year. Drake would skillfully float winning passes to the elusive Spencer and he would thrill the crowd as he made one acrobatic catch after another.

WR (junior) Laylon Spencer, the traditional born-and-bred Ennis Lion

Spencer is an atypical Ennis High School football player. He has proudly lived in his hometown of Ennis, his entire life.

EHS is definitely a 5A – Division II competitor, based on the population of their school. However, Ennis continues to “feel” like a quaint, small, football-crazed town where most kids are born here, attend kindergarten through 12th grade (in the same school system), graduate from EHS, and very often live and die here.

A vast number of kids in Ennis become infatuated with becoming an Ennis Lions football star from the time they are very young. In the case of Spencer, he admits that he has participated in the game of football since he was age four. Over the years Spencer has played various positions on numerous city pee wee and youth teams. However, he shares that he played running back and safety during his years in school – 7th grade through 9th and then he was converted to a wide receiver.

His family has always supported him in all his athletic endeavors. In high school, he has played varsity basketball and has run track, in addition to being an honored Ennis Lion football Letterman.

Spencer has been raised by his hard-working, single mom Sheila Roshell Gibbons. He proudly says, “I have other siblings, too – brothers Lewis age 20, Loel age 19, and sister Nici age 15. My Mom has always done a great job of taking care of us kids.”

“My favorite class during my junior year at EHS”, remarks Spencer, “is AVID, and my favorite teacher is Mrs. Curry that leads this important class. She is such an awesome teacher, and I could always count on her to be there for me when I needed help with anything. I appreciate her very much.”

AVID, states their website, “(Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a nonprofit multimedia organization that changes lives by helping schools shift to a more equitable, student-centered approach. We train 85,000 educators annually to close the opportunity gap, so they can prepare all students for college, careers, and life.”

So when asked why football is so important to this talented young man, he humbly says, “I have always wanted to be a Lion and to be able to represent my school and my community. I have many family members that have played Ennis football over the years. I really love it when old coaches come up to me and share their stories about my kin folks that also wore the “maroon and white” jerseys, back in the day. And, in turn, my family members encourage me in football because of their past experiences with the excellent coaching staff that EHS always has. That is what has led me to take football so seriously. I am determined that I can hopefully be considered for a college football scholarship, as I graduate in 2021.”

Spencer continues: “I get my drive and support mainly from my family, but there are a lot of others in my life that have pushed me to be an exceptional player.”

In the midst of last football season, one of Spencer’s friends, Charles Sallie, wrote on his own Facebook page, “Laylon Spencer has ball skills out of this world. Boy….I have no idea how he finds that rock while it’s in the air!”

Head Coach Sam Harrell also shared some of his thoughts about Spencer and commented on his abilities. Says Harrell, “Laylon is better than he even realizes, and he could possibly be one of the top receivers to ever play the wide receiver position for the Ennis Lions.”

Harrell relays, “The QB / WR combination of Drake and Spencer in 2019 was exciting to watch. So many huge plays came from this dynamic duo. However, in our approaching 2020 campaign, they both need to take it to the next level. They won’t be surprising any opponent in the fall, so they will have to be that much better.”

In conclusion, Spencer says, “Collin Drake is a very talented player and we are lucky to have him as our quarterback. We, the entire team, are hoping to get that State Title this next season. We are definitely working toward that goal.”

QB (junior), Collin Drake, transfer player from McKinney Boyd High School

Enter in Collin Drake from last season (2019), as his father Don Drake filled the position of the Athletic Director for the Ennis I.S.D. After 13 seasons at the helm of the McKinney Boyd football program, the elder Drake resigned from his spot as the Broncos’ head coach and Athletic Director in late November 2018. He was the original coach of the Boyd football program in its inaugural season in 2006.

By Collin’s father being selected as the A.D. for Ennis, the football city of Ennis welcomed him with opened arms, as well as his heralded junior quarterback, and his mother, Tricia Drake, who also is now employed as a teacher at Dori Miller Intermediate School in Ennis.

QB Drake comes from a background extraordinarily unlike anything faintly related to an old-fashioned, traditional place like Ennis. Instead, Drake hails from a big-city school, in a white-collar working class location, where everything is pretty much state-of-the-art and cutting edge “new”.

Drake says, “I lived in Frisco when I was younger, but I have always gone to McKinney I.S.D. schools. It was tough to leave McKinney because that’s where my home was for pretty much my whole life. It’s a great town with wonderful people that I still talk to and spend time with. It was a tough transition, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. God’s provision throughout the move was very clear, and Ennis has been such a blessing to my family and I.”

“Putting down new roots in a new city was hard for the entire family, but especially for my two younger sisters”, shares Drake. “Katy is 12 and is the funniest person in the family. She always is so happy and makes everyone else smile. Kelsey is 15, and we love to compete against each other in sports and hangout together. But everyone seems settled in now.”

Drake explains how he looks at the city of Ennis now – since his first season is in the books. He describes the main differences between Ennis and McKinney Boyd: “Everyone knows that high school football is big in Texas, but I have never experienced a real football town before I came to Ennis. McKinney is a three high school city, so the three schools divide everyone. There is very little unity. In Ennis, everyone wears maroon year-round and the whole town fills the stands on Friday nights. It has been awesome to see and experience everyone’s support”.

“For me”, remarks Drake, “Being an Ennis Lion means understanding that I am a part of something bigger than myself. I have teammates that all count on each other, a city that all wants us to make them proud, and a football history that is never forgotten.”

The QB relays that he is more excited than he has ever been. Drake says, “Last year I feel like we made some great strides throughout the season, playing better and better each week. This year, I am confident that we will be able to come in strong the first week and play well. Last year, everyone hoped that we would have a good season. This year, everyone knows we are capable of doing so, but it’s our responsibility to work hard and make it happen.”

Drake knows that much of the Lions’ success in 2019 was a direct result of the good chemistry between himself and his main receiver, Laylon Spencer. He confides, “I have all of the confidence in the world that Laylon will catch any ball I throw his way. He’s a natural play maker and everyone should expect a super year from him. Some other receivers that will hopefully also have stellar years are Skylan Simmons and Karon Smith. They’ve been working very hard over the off season and all are ready to be the trio of receivers that we can get the ball to very often.”

Drake’s tells of his 2020 season predictions: “The way our season ended last year definitely motivates us for the upcoming year. It is what has been driving our work ethic all throughout the winter and even now as we work out individually at home. After the Aledo game, many people are expecting a tremendous year out of our team, and we fully expect our team to have the same opportunity to go deep in the playoffs, but we aren’t focused on the exact expectations. Instead, our heads are down and focused on getting better right now. If we keep working like we are, hopefully we will look up one day and be able to say that we met those goals we set. And as we go deeper and deeper into the playoffs, the more tougher and focused we need to be in order to succeed.”

He continues, “I have been blessed to have Coach Harrell as my new coach. This man has been an awesome coach to learn from and play for. His history of championships and awards proves that he is one of the best coaches in Texas High School Football history. He coaches me hard and holds me accountable to be the player that is expected of me, and I am very thankful for his leadership.”

Harrell shares some of the adjectives that describe his QB. “I can always count on Collin Drake. He is definitely a hard worker, a superior leader, and a smart student of the game.”

2019 Season Stats

“Newcomer of the Year” was QB Collin Drake, who completed 178-of-his-285 passes (62.5%) for 2,544 yards and 23 touchdowns, to just seven interceptions. He also rushed 187 times for 942 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to being named the “Player of the Year” in District 8-5A Division II.

Laylon Spencer (WB) was named the District 8-5A-II “Offensive Player of the Year” as a junior, (2019). His numbers speak for themselves: 73 receptions, 1,366 total receiving yards, 18.7 yards per catch, and 14 touchdowns.

So, YES, city of Ennis…... Get ready for some exciting football in the fall, especially with Drake and Spencer sparking the offense of the Lions.