Daily Light report

Several Ellis County athletes have been named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s academic all-state teams for the 2019-20 school year.

Midlothian ISD softball teams garnered numerous honors, with four from each high school being named academic all-state. Kloe Jansonius of Heritage High School was named first team and teammates Jessica Hershey and Kailey Pollock were second team, along with Victoria Trevino, who was honorable mention. From MHS, Ivy Beard was named to the second team and Kristalyn Brown, Sabrina Kiss and Kamryn Plunk were honorable mention.

In baseball, Maypearl wound up with a huge haul of honors, with five players earning recognition. Angel Pinter was named first-team academic all-state, while Mason New and Clayton Spradling were named second team and Christian Ezell and Andrew Roland were honorable mention.

Ethan Child of Ferris was named second-team academic all-state, and Ennis’ Cameron Skrivanek and Midlothian Heritage’s Gabriel Vazquez were named honorable mention.

Other THSCA spring academic honorees will be announced in the coming days.