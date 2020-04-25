When U.S. Soccer announced last week its decision to shut down the Development Academy, the highest-level national youth soccer league for boys and girls, it sent shockwaves through all levels of the sport. In Austin, those familiar with the girls game were not surprised.

To most, the U.S. Soccer created an active volcano when it asserted itself in 2017 with the launch of the DA, intended to mirror the platform introduced for boys a decade earlier. The fallout from that move infuriated parents, players and coaches, and ultimately caused a divide that may have contributed to the league’s unraveling. U.S. Soccer blamed the coronavirus pandemic, but rumors had been swirling about the DA’s future since late February, multiple sources told the American-Statesman.

“They came in telling us that they had basically the answer to all of our problems,” said David Hilsenteger, whose daughter Briana Hilsenteger played in the DA for Lonestar Soccer Club and is committed to play college soccer at Pittsburgh. “In my opinion they basically had a solution to a problem that never existed. Because ECNL was just fine for the girls. Albeit expensive, but it was just fine.”

The dynamics are complex and unique to each individual player, but two main factors are at the crux. First, Elite Clubs National League was founded in 2009 and by the time the DA launched it had become a juggernaut in the girls game — home to some of the most successful producers of talent in the world. Second, ECNL allowed its players to compete for their high school teams, something the DA restricted from its inception.

Will have more, specifically on the girls club scene, but for now let's answer one of the biggest questions on people's minds since the Development Academy shut down.



How can Austin be a leader at this moment in U.S. in youth soccer? https://t.co/ABv3va3Tor

— Chris Bils (@ChrisBils) April 24, 2020

So, what happens now that the DA is gone? Everyone has an opinion, but there are few clear answers. That’s especially true in Austin, which is facing an unprecedented shakeup at the top of the girls soccer pyramid.

Lonestar has been the dominant force in local soccer since it launched in 2004. Now, for the first time, it is threatened with the possibility of losing that status. Lonestar is making plans to begin the 2020-21 season in the Girls Academy, a newly formed league made up of former DA clubs.

“In regard to a decision, you can only make a decision when you have one to make,” Lonestar director Brian Monaghan told the American-Statesman on Friday. “We will be announced in the Girls Academy.”

Sting Austin, a branch of Dallas Sting, laid claim to an ECNL berth in 2017 after Lonestar bolted for the DA.

Now, there is a bit of a panic among the area’s elite players. The fact that it arrived in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is putting undue stress on families, some of whom pay close to $3,000 — more when factoring in travel and hotels — per year on youth soccer.

“When you put this much time and money into something it takes it into a different direction,” said Michele Allen, the mother of three girls — Carlee, Abby and Mallory — who’ve progressed through the DA at Lonestar. “It is not the same youth sports that you grew up playing or we grew up playing. It is so beyond that. It is so different. The girls certainly feel that. It is a lot like a business. ‘I’ve got a job to do.’ ”

The ball has stopped rolling for now. When it starts again, there’s no telling what could happen.

In the short term, Sting Austin has been gifted a massive opportunity. The club established in 2014 has only six teams with a total of around 150 players, but it has the ECNL status every top club in the country is jockeying to attain.

“We’re certainly not in a position where we’re gonna be adding dozens more clubs,” ECNL president Christian Lavers said on Friday. “We may add a few more clubs across the country, and that decision will be made here in the coming weeks. Texas is one of the areas where we’re trying to figure out what is the right number of clubs, what is the right density of clubs and cities.”

Lonestar dropped the ECNL when it joined the DA. Monaghan and Lavers confirmed they were in communication with one another, and both said Lonestar has expressed interest in rejoining the top girls league. Lonestar recently moved its top boys teams to the ECNL, ceding the top of the pyramid to the Austin FC Academy.

Multiple sources pointed to the presence of Sting Soccer director of coaching Kenny Medina on the ECNL board of directors as a contributing factor to the league’s reluctance to welcome Lonestar back.

“Absolutely not,” Lavers said, addressing that accusation. “Our board includes elective representatives from all over the country and the board makes the decision as a board. When we’re in Texas, it’s not Kenny’s decision.”

He also denied claims that the league had locked its Texas Conference at 10 teams for the 2020-21 season.

A map posted on the ECNL website on April 20 showed four clubs from the Metroplex (Dallas Sting, Solar SC, D’Feeters Kicks SC, Dallas Texans SC), two from Houston (Albion Hurricanes, Challenge SC) one from San Antonio (Classics Elite) and two from Oklahoma (Tulsa Soccer Club, Oklahoma Celtic). Sting Austin was the lone entry from Austin.

Meanwhile, the Girls Academy is being framed as a rival to the ECNL. It is an offshoot of the Development Player League created by former ECNL clubs to house their second teams after they moved to the DA. Lonestar joined the DPL in 2019.

In Texas, that means FC Dallas and the academy for Houston Dash of the professional National Women’s Soccer League. Lonestar will keep the majority of its rivals from the expansive Frontier Division that stretches into Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

As of Saturday, Lonestar had not confirmed to players and parents that it was joining the GA.

“Until the ECNL confirm ‘these are the clubs who are in our 2020-21 season,’ Lonestar are in all of the conversations about where Lonestar should play,” Monaghan said.

Ultimately, players and parents will be faced with yet another difficult decision. Do they continue with Lonestar, a proven entity in getting kids to college, or do they jump to Sting Austin in the more established ECNL? For girls in younger divisions, do they bank on Lonestar using its name to reclaim the top rung — either by proving it belongs in ECNL or helping lift the GA to equal standing in the eyes of college and youth national team scouts?

High school soccer will not be a sticking point any longer, as Monaghan confirmed the GA will allow its players to compete for their school teams. He also said DA clubs had reached a consensus to change that rule just three weeks before U.S. Soccer gave it the ax.

“If a club is gonna lose a vast amount of players over a league spot, there’s a bigger problem in the club than the league spot,” Lavers said. “Leagues don’t develop soccer players. Clubs develop soccer players. There are clubs that are not in the league now that are gonna do a great job even not being in the ECNL, and they’re going to get into the ECNL.”

Perhaps most importantly, is Austin worthy of having multiple teams in the perceived top league? It’s a polarizing debate that has been percolating for decades.

“If we could somehow all work together and get into the same league, then you create little rivalries,” said J.D. Cochran, who helped found Lonestar in 2004 and now works as club director at Austin Texans SC. “I think that’s good for competition for the coaches. It’s good for the development of the players. And it also saves money and time and travel for the parents.”

Is there enough talent? Lonestar won national championships in 2010 and 2011 and put a U-17 squad in the DA final last summer, but its teams are more often middle of the pack in their divisions.

“We had girls driving from San Antonio and all over to be on that team,” said Allen, whose daughter Abby was on the 2019 runner-up team. “It’s possible certainly to have two clubs, but again you’re going back to this concept of you’re dividing the talent.”

Added Dave Simeone, a former state director of coaching in South and North Texas, “If Austin was the Austin of 1990, you might be hard pressed to make that argument. But think about it. Athletes will drive from Temple, from east of Austin. … I think you can justify two ECNL clubs. Dallas has four.”

Even before the DA was shut down, the desire to play high school soccer, or other factors, had caused some of the area’s best players to join Sting, Austin Texans SC and FC Westlake — which has a burgeoning player pool of nearly 500 girls seeking elite regional competition.

“There’s not enough girls teams in general, and they all split up into different leagues,” FC Westlake girls program director Andy McClelland said. “The competitiveness goes down or you end up getting two or three good teams in cities because all the players flock to one team.”

One consensus among directors, players, coaches and parents is that the only people truly hurt by turf wars and politics are the players these organizations are meant to serve.

“Recently in Austin it’s kind of been all about the business,” Briana Hilsenteger said. “It’s not just Austin. That’s kind of everywhere. They probably all could work together to do what’s best for the player instead of worrying too much about how they look in all the money part of it.”