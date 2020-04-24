By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County girls’ basketball team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.

These 30 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured in a two-page graphic on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.

The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ basketball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast.

The All-Ellis County girls’ basketball team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.

The All-Ellis County boys’ basketball team will be announced next week.

Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Girls’ Basketball Team are, listed alphabetically:

Player of the Year Finalists

Lillie Beason, Maypearl

Breanna Davis, Red Oak

Maykayla Jackson, Midlothian

Coach of the Year finalists

Darren Eubanks, Red Oak

Greg Kudrna, Maypearl

Amy Tennison, Midlothian

First team

Sol Cabuto, Maypearl

Jerica Henderson, Midlothian

Aniyah Johnson, Red Oak

Danielle Wallace, Mid. Heritage

Mya Williams, Waxahachie

Second team

Micah Cooper, Red Oak

Hadlee Gibson, Maypearl

Shaniaya Johnson, Italy

Rayna Ross, Waxahachie

Tiffany Sadler, Palmer

Honorable mention

Halle Becerra, Waxahachie

Lydia Brooks, Milford

Jerzie Bryant, Mid. Heritage

Lili Garcia, Ferris

Aliyah Harden, Red Oak

Leah Harris, Ennis

Tessa Henry, Ovilla Christian

Sadie Hinz, Italy

Markia Houston, Milford

Morgan McAlister, Maypearl

Landri Schreier, Midlothian

Keri Scott, Italy

Elise Stafford, Mid. Heritage

Taysie Trejo, Maypearl

Kadia Ward, Midlothian

Tatyana Williams, Ferris

Ziria Wright, Ferris