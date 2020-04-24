By Bill Spinks
The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County girls’ basketball team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.
These 30 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured in a two-page graphic on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.
The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ basketball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast.
The All-Ellis County girls’ basketball team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.
The All-Ellis County boys’ basketball team will be announced next week.
Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Girls’ Basketball Team are, listed alphabetically:
Player of the Year Finalists
Lillie Beason, Maypearl
Breanna Davis, Red Oak
Maykayla Jackson, Midlothian
Coach of the Year finalists
Darren Eubanks, Red Oak
Greg Kudrna, Maypearl
Amy Tennison, Midlothian
First team
Sol Cabuto, Maypearl
Jerica Henderson, Midlothian
Aniyah Johnson, Red Oak
Danielle Wallace, Mid. Heritage
Mya Williams, Waxahachie
Second team
Micah Cooper, Red Oak
Hadlee Gibson, Maypearl
Shaniaya Johnson, Italy
Rayna Ross, Waxahachie
Tiffany Sadler, Palmer
Honorable mention
Halle Becerra, Waxahachie
Lydia Brooks, Milford
Jerzie Bryant, Mid. Heritage
Lili Garcia, Ferris
Aliyah Harden, Red Oak
Leah Harris, Ennis
Tessa Henry, Ovilla Christian
Sadie Hinz, Italy
Markia Houston, Milford
Morgan McAlister, Maypearl
Landri Schreier, Midlothian
Keri Scott, Italy
Elise Stafford, Mid. Heritage
Taysie Trejo, Maypearl
Kadia Ward, Midlothian
Tatyana Williams, Ferris
Ziria Wright, Ferris