Friday

Apr 24, 2020 at 10:01 PM


By Bill Spinks


The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County girls’ basketball team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.


These 30 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured in a two-page graphic on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.


The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.


Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ basketball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast.


The All-Ellis County girls’ basketball team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.


The All-Ellis County boys’ basketball team will be announced next week.


Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Girls’ Basketball Team are, listed alphabetically:


Player of the Year Finalists


Lillie Beason, Maypearl


Breanna Davis, Red Oak


Maykayla Jackson, Midlothian


Coach of the Year finalists


Darren Eubanks, Red Oak


Greg Kudrna, Maypearl


Amy Tennison, Midlothian


First team


Sol Cabuto, Maypearl


Jerica Henderson, Midlothian


Aniyah Johnson, Red Oak


Danielle Wallace, Mid. Heritage


Mya Williams, Waxahachie


Second team


Micah Cooper, Red Oak


Hadlee Gibson, Maypearl


Shaniaya Johnson, Italy


Rayna Ross, Waxahachie


Tiffany Sadler, Palmer


Honorable mention


Halle Becerra, Waxahachie


Lydia Brooks, Milford


Jerzie Bryant, Mid. Heritage


Lili Garcia, Ferris


Aliyah Harden, Red Oak


Leah Harris, Ennis


Tessa Henry, Ovilla Christian


Sadie Hinz, Italy


Markia Houston, Milford


Morgan McAlister, Maypearl


Landri Schreier, Midlothian


Keri Scott, Italy


Elise Stafford, Mid. Heritage


Taysie Trejo, Maypearl


Kadia Ward, Midlothian


Tatyana Williams, Ferris


Ziria Wright, Ferris