Mirror report

Three Midlothian ISD high school basketball players have been named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ 2019-20 academic all-state teams.

Midlothian High School placed two honorees on the Class 5A girls’ academic all-state squad in Jerica Henderson and Hallie Mayfield. On the boys’ side, Tyson Wiens of Midlothian Heritage High School was named Class 4A academic all-state.

Other Ellis County scholar-athletes were honored by the TABC. Waxahachie seniors Halle Becerra and Rayna Ross were named to the Class 6A girls’ academic all-state team; and on the 4A boys’ academic all-state team, Life Waxahachie had four players nominated — Vernon Johnson, Derwin Lewis, Gage Mayfield and Colton Wilhoite. Palmer’s Aaron Corbett was named to the Class 3A boys’ academic all-state team as well.

TABC awards are nominated by Texas high school basketball coaches and voted on by regional coordinators and committees.