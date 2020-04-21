By Bill Spinks

By all indications, Waxahachie High School graduate Jalen Reagor can look forward to great things in the National Football League.

Reagor is projected to go as early as the late first round in this week’s virtual NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday. According to USA Today, Reagor has spoken with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and has drawn steady interest from the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

In a draft that appears loaded with top wide receivers, Sports Illustrated projects the former TCU standout as the 12th-best wideout available. Following this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Reagor was given a prospect grade of 6.36 by NFL.com, meaning he projects to be a starter within the first two seasons.

With a year of college eligibility remaining, Reagor announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NFL draft on social media back in December.

“The relationships I have built at TCU will be lifelong friendships,” Reagor wrote, “and I am so proud to have been part of such a great university and football program.”

At TCU, Reagor caught 33 passes for 576 yards and eight touchdowns in his freshman season. There wasn’t a sophomore slump for him either, as he hauled in 72 passes for 1,061 yards and nine scores, and set a TCU record by catching touchdowns in seven consecutive games.

Reagor finished his college career with 148 catches for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also finished with two punt return touchdowns and averaged 10.5 yards per return. In what turned out to be his final game with the Horned Frogs, Reagor returned a punt for a touchdown in an eventual loss to West Virginia.

He was voted the Big 12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2017, and was chosen by his teammates as TCU’s MVP after the 2018 season.

Reagor is the son of former NFL player Montae Reagor, who spent nine seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle.