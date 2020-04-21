Daily Light report

Several Ellis County basketball players have been named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ 2019-20 academic all-state teams.

Waxahachie seniors Halle Becerra and Rayna Ross were named to the Class 6A girls’ academic all-state team, while in Class 5A, Midlothian placed two honorees in Jerica Henderson and Hallie Mayfield.

On the boys’ 2019-20 academic all-state team, Life Waxahachie had four players nominated to the Class 4A — Vernon Johnson, Derwin Lewis, Gage Mayfield and Colton Wilhoite. Another player, Tyson Wiens of Midlothian Heritage, was named 4A academic all-state.

Palmer’s Aaron Corbett was named to the Class 3A boys’ academic all-state team.

TABC awards are nominated by Texas high school basketball coaches and voted on by regional coordinators and committees.