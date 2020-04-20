The Austin American-Statesman is changing its annual All-Centex Preps awards show from a physical gathering originally scheduled for June 1 to a star-studded virtual event that will be presented at no charge at 6 p.m. June 18.

The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers and will provide the community with an on-demand broadcast to maintain the annual tradition of honoring hundreds of student-athletes for their hard work and dedication to their sport during the past school year.

"Regardless of the challenges we all face right now, we want to celebrate our community's high school athletes for all they've achieved," said John Bridges, executive editor of the American-Statesman. "While none of us wanted to cancel the highly anticipated annual event, we wanted to be nimble, to show leadership, safety and caution in our response, while not giving up on the dedication these athletes have shown through their athletic endeavors."

The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube or the event website and at media partner The Horn FM, thanks to the continued support of area business leaders, such as partners Thomas J Henry and Sames Red Barn Motors.

The event will be hosted by television sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele.

Celebrity athletes who will present awards include former Westlake High School quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints for football, Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams for tennis, Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor for volleyball and Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee for cross-country and track. More presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

"These high school athletes deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments," said Thomas J. Henry of Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys. "They work so hard and have a tremendous amount of drive, commitment and passion. These characteristics will shape what they do in the future, both on and off the athletic field. We want to support that level of dedication and encourage them to continue to build on it for their futures. Congratulations to all these athletes on their outstanding accomplishments."

The show will feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes both before the debut and during the show. Students who register on the event website by May 10 will receive event updates and will be included in any gift mailings.