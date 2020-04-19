Daily Light report

The Daily Light is changing its annual Best of All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show from a physical event originally scheduled for Thursday, June 11, to a star-studded awards show that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. CDT on Thursday, June 18.

The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast to maintain the annual tradition of honoring hundreds of student athletes for their hard work and dedication in their sport during the past school year.

“Our team felt it critical to respond appropriately while still carving out a path for celebration and appreciation for our Ellis County high school athletes, even in the face of these new global challenges,” said Colten Crist, Advertising and Operations Director. “While none of us wanted to cancel the highly anticipated annual event, we wanted to be prudent, to show leadership, safety and caution in our response, while not giving up on the effort to create a high-energy, dynamic show, unlike anything our honorees or county have ever experienced."

The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube and the event website, waxahachietx.com/preps thanks to the continued support of area business leaders, like partner Methodist Midlothian.

The awards event will be hosted by television sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele. Celebrity athletes will be participating in the awards presentation and include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, as the football award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams, as the tennis award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, as the volleyball award presenter; and Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, as the cross country and track awards presenter with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are so thrilled again to be honoring our top athletes and coaches this year with a unique on-demand broadcast,” says Jary Ganske, Administrator and Vice President of Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. "This broadcast is a unique opportunity to have all the honorees, their families, and friends join in to celebrate the dedication and accomplishments of these amazing athletes in a safe environment."

The show will feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes both before the debut and during the show. Honorees who register online by Sunday, May 10, on the event website will receive event updates and will also receive a medal, certificate, social media card, program and whatever is sent from local sponsors.

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S. Viewers can find various locations, including the Best of All-Ellis County Preps Awards show, at: sportsawards.usatoday.com, as well as on the event website at waxahachietx.com/preps.