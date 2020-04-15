Bryan Shivers has been named as the new head coach of Midlothian High School’s wrestling program, the school announced Tuesday.

Shivers replaces Kevin Reed, who has been promoted to assistant principal at MHS. Reed in four seasons turned MHS into a wrestling oasis in the southern Metroplex, with a second-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament in February behind individual gold medals by Jackson Carter — the second of his career — and Felix Saunders, along with a silver by junior Marshall Hodges. The Panthers also finished fourth in the state in 2019 under Reed.

Shivers comes to Midlothian from V.R. Eaton High School in the Northwest School District, where he built a wrestling program from scratch.

Shivers has 14 years of experience coaching wrestling and has been a head wrestling coach for 12 years. In those years, his teams have won seven district titles and he has had at least one state qualifier every year. In Eaton’s second year competing in varsity wrestling, his girls’ team took second in district and finished fourth at state.

According to his bio on the Eaton High School website, Shivers previously worked at Lubbock Roosevelt, San Jacinto Jr. High, Leander High School, Paschal High School, and Arlington Lamar.

Shivers, who is from Lubbock, is a graduate of Texas Tech University. He and his wife, Heather, have two kids, Brittany and Adrian.