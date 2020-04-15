After a total of 14 years in which he presided over the most successful era of Gruver football, Terry Felderhoff decided it was time to go home, or at least close to it.

Felderhoff, who had two stints as Gruver’s head coach, including a trip to a state championship game in 2018, decided to take the head coaching job at Era on Tuesday. It puts him and his wife closer to his hometown of Muenster, which is ironically, in the same district as Era.

For Felderhoff, the time to head east was finally right.

“Gruver’s been great to us and we’ve raised our family here,” Felderhoff said. “My wife and I are both from Muenster, which is only 30 minutes away. We talked that if an opportunity like this presented itself we’d look at it.”

The last two years in particular, Felderhoff left his mark at Gruver. He posted a 103-59 mark at the helm of the Greyhounds, leading them to the third round of the playoffs this season after Gruver reached the Class 2A Division II state championship game a year earlier.

Felderhoff coached two of his sons at Gruver, Aaron and Matthew, and Matthew is graduating this spring. It’s been home to Felderhoff for a decade, so the decision to leave, even it puts him closer to family, wasn’t easy.

“It’s bittersweet and it’s still kind of hard to believe I’m leaving,” Felderhoff said. “It’s time to be closer to family.”

The situation Felderhoff is inheriting at Era is about as far removed from what he’s had at Gruver for the past two years. Last year, Era went 0-11 in District 9-2A Division II, making the playoffs in a four-team district and losing in the first round.

Prior to that, Era had a respectable season, going 6-5. An irony of Felderhoff taking the job at Era is that the Hornets share a district with his alma mater Muenster, a perennial contender.

“We’ll talk about the past year and see what’s coming,” said Felderhoff of his initial plans to meet with Era players. “I grew up competing against Era and they’ve always been tough. It’s going to take work but I’m looking forward to the challenge.“

The best thing for Felderhoff is that he’s not going to unfamiliar territory.

“This puts us no moare than about an hour away from most of our family,” Felderhoff said. “The head coach of Muenster I’ve already talked to. I’ve gotten to be good friends with him.”

Felderhoff leaves Gruver in solid shape for whoever the next coach is. He was blessed by having athletes like Jalin Conyers, a University of Oklahoma signee at wide receiver, along with Keegan Kelp, Creed Spivey and Hunter Haynes among others for the past two seasons.

The trip to the 2018 state championship game had its roots which were planted a few years earlier.

“I remember everybody’s going to talk about the 2018 season and that was great,” Felderhoff said. “We made some changes a few years before that and the kids all bought into it to make that journey possible.”

Gruver will mark the fourth area school to have a head football coaching change after last fall.

Two weeks ago, Class 4A Perryton named Amarillo High assistant and former Sunray head coach Kurt Haberthur as the new head coach. Haberthur replaces Steven Coursey, who Perryton opted not to bring back after four seasons.

There will also be two new coaches in District 3-3A Division II. At Dimmitt, Aaron Manous wasn’t brought back after two seasons, and defensive coordinator Jason Burklow will take over.

Tulia coach Zach Ramos left after two years at the helm. No replacement has been named as of yet.