Midlothian High School star basketball player and Class of 2020 honor graduate Nyk Madison is staying busy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

But instead of raising his game on the driveway hoop, Madison is lowering the grass blades on numerous lawns in the city.

Madison is occupying his time helping Midlothian weather the pandemic by operating his own lawn service. With a truck, trailer, riding mower and a few other tools, Madison is helping local yard owners not to worry about coronavirus infection.

“I am a hard-working kid that makes sure everything is done the right way; call or text 817-897-1233 for a free estimate!” Madison tweeted last Thursday morning at 9:31 a.m.

Madison has earned the recommendation of a number of prominent Midlothian figures, including Dr. Courtney Carpenter, chief administrative officer of Midlothian ISD.

“Check out Nyk’s business!! You’ll be glad you called on him!!” Carpenter tweeted.

Other MISD coaches, teachers and teammates have added their online endorsements to Madison’s community-clipping contribution.

Madison, who was named the District 14-5A boys’ basketball Offensive Player of the Year and is a member of the Midlothian Mirror’s forthcoming All-Ellis County boys’ basketball team, has committed to Oklahoma Christian University. He helped lead the Panthers to a runner-up finish in 14-5A and to the second round of the playoffs.

Madison was also chosen to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ all-Region II team this past March. He scored more than 1,000 points in his MHS hoops career.