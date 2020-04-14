The Ferris Yellowjackets will play three of their first four games at home and will host Farmersville for the school’s homecoming on Sept. 18, according to the team’s 2020 football schedule, which was released this week.

Fifth-year head coach Brandon Layne’s Yellowjackets will begin the new season on Friday, Aug. 28, at Ellis County rival Maypearl, then will host Benbrook, Quinlan Ford and Farmersville on successive Fridays.

The Jackets will travel to Canton and to Bridgeport to close out the non-district portion of their schedule, then will take their bye on Oct. 9.

District 5-4A (Division II) remains the same as the 2018-19 alignment, and district play begins for Ferris on Oct. 16 at home against Godley. The Jackets will follow with games at Hillsboro, home against Venus, and at Glen Rose.

All games will begin at 7 p.m. except for the ones at Maypearl and Canton, both of which will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The non-district slate has a new look for the Jackets, with only two holdovers from 2018-19 in Benbrook and Quinlan Ford; but the only completely new opponent is Maypearl, which Ferris has not played on the gridiron since at least 1979.

Ferris last faced Bridgeport in the 2014 bi-district round, and last played Farmersville in 2006 and 2007, falling both times. Canton owns a 5-2 lead in the series with the Jackets, with the last meeting in 2017.

In addition to homecoming, other special events include Senior Night on Sept. 4; Youth Night on Oct. 16; and Dunbar Alumni Night on Oct. 30.

The Jackets are coming off a 2-9 season in 2019, with wins over Benbrook and Venus and a 53-25 bi-district loss to Iowa Park. Ferris also dropped a 48-41 thriller against Quinlan Ford a year ago.