Things will be the same, sans a few tweaks.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal is changing its annual Lone Star Varsity High School Sports Awards show from a physical to online event.

Due to the alteration, the LSV High School Sports Award show will be available at no charge and beginning at 6 p.m. June 18. and be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube and the event website, lubbockonline.com/lonestarvarsity thanks to the continued support of area business leaders, like partners Happy State Bank and the United Family of stores.

“We are always Happy to support our area students and athletes,” said Mikel Williamson, president of Happy State Bank. “This has been a challenging time recently, but we aren’t going to let it prevent us from honoring our kids and giving back to our communities.”

The event will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers as part of an on-demand broadcast to continue the annual tradition of honor hundreds of athletes for their hard work and dedication in their sport during the past school year.

“This event has come to mean so much to area athletes over the last three years and we knew we needed to find a way to honor these amazing students,” said Shoni Wiseman, general manager of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “In light of the current environment and the public challenges, we wanted to be cautious and safe, but not give up on the effort for everyone to enjoy a high-energy, dynamic show, unlike any other event they have experienced.

“Now, all the honorees, their family, friends, and teammates will be able to join in on the celebration and excitement.”

The awards event will be hosted by television sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele and not veer away from celebrating the accomplishments of the athletes competing in the Lone Star Varsity coverage area.

"The United Family is happy to celebrate the outstanding student athletes from the communities we serve,“ said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. ”We are proud of these individuals and all they have accomplished, both in the classroom and in their respective sport. We join Lone Star Varsity in providing an innovative way to recognize these athletes and their accomplishments."

The show will also feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes both before the debut and during the show. Students who register online by May 10 on the event website — lubbockonline.com/lonestarvarsity — will receive event updates and be included in any gift mailings.

Celebrity athletes will participate in the awards presentation and include: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, as the football award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams, as the tennis award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, as the volleyball award presenter; and Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, as the cross country and track awards presenter with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We felt it was critical to respond quickly and carve out a path for celebration in the face of these new public challenges,” said Lyndsi Lane, Gannett’s vice president of Events. “While none of us wanted to cancel the highly anticipated annual event, we wanted to be prudent, to show leadership, safety and caution in our response, while not giving up on the effort to create a high-energy, dynamic show, unlike anything our honorees have ever experienced.”

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S.

Viewers can find various locations, including the Lone Star Varsity High School Sports Awards show, at: sportsawards.usatoday.com, as well as on the event website at lubbockonline.com/lonestarvarsity.