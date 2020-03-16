Team of the Week: Rouse

The Raiders (10-5) went 4-1 in the Leander ISD tournament, defeating Vandegrift 6-3, Killeen High 12-0, East View 11-0, and Vandegrift again, 11-6.

Andrew Kithil no-hit Killeen High, striking out six in the process, Colby Diaz threw a two-hit shutout against East View with 12 strikeouts and Fischer Kingsbery fanned 12 during six shutout innings in the 6-3 win over Vandegrift. Jake Alepa and J.J. Miller both had four hits and along with Dalton Porter (see below) paced the Rouse offense.

Player of the Week: Dalton Porter, Rouse

Porter, a senior, hit .583 with an on-base percentage of .642 at the Leander ISD tournament, going 7 of 12 with two walks, a double, triple and 11 RBIs to help the Raiders go 4-1.

The rest of the district

Pflugerville (9-4) went 2-1 on the week, defeating Stony Point 5-2, and Akins 4-3. Nick Arriola finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Armando Cedillo with 2 for 3 with an RBI to pace the Panthers in the win over the Tigers, with Michael Ramos picking up the win on the mound and Triston Witt earning the save. Against the Eagles, Caden Crane picked up the pitching win with Witt again earning the save. Travis Chestnut and Cedillo both went 2 for 3 at the plate against Akins.

Weiss (6-8) went 2-2 at the Dripping Springs tournament, defeating Lago Vista 11-0, behind Gareth Tobias’ no-hitter, and recording an 11-3 win over Lockhart. Zach Anderson had two doubles and a triple against the Lions.

Glenn (9-7) finished 2-3 at the Leander ISD tournament, topping Leander and Austin High by the same score of 4-3. In the win over Leander, Derek Childs struck out eight and allowed only one earned run in 5 2/3 innings of work. The Grizzlies won the game on Zack Hefner’s walk-off hit. Hefner also keyed the win over the Maroons with a three-run homer in the fifth, while Tucker Mavis threw a complete game, striking out four.

Cedar Park (7-9) also went 2-3 at the Leander ISD tournament, downing Killeen High 10-0 and Elgin 4-3. Blake Burton had four strikeouts while no-hitting Killeen High, with Tammer Alzer going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. In the win over Elgin, Alzer finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and Gunnar Abseck hit a two-run double.

Connally (2-9) lost two games by a combined three runs to St. Andrew’s and Cedar Creek. In a 7-5 loss to the Highlanders, Jakob Robinson belted a three-run double, Darius McGrew went 2 for 4, and Jordan Vega had eight strikeouts in six innings of work.

During an 8-7 loss to the Eagles, Irving De León finished 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Marble Falls (3-9) lost to Jarrell and Troy.

Upcoming

All UIL contests have been suspended as a result of the COVID-19 virus as of Monday. Visit statesman.com for the latest on the virus.