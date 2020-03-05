Ben Bolt Palito Blacno Badgers win their District Opener against Freer by a score of 4-2. Offense sacrificed and did their job to manufacture runs in the sixth inning to give the Badgers the lead. Winning pitcher was #23 Jayden Cadena.
