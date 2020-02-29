The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will wrap up the third and final day of the three-day Hannah Morales Memorial round robin tournament on Saturday on their home field. Their first game Saturday is set for 8 a.m. against Venus, and the Lady Tigers will close out the tourney at 4:45 p.m. against Peaster. Coach Kiel Miller's Lady Tigers won their first three games of the tournament. Thursday they beat Clifton 3-2 and Paradise 18-3. They also posted a win in their first game Friday morning, 4-2 over Alvarado, before losing to Midlothian Heritage by a 5-1 count Friday night (pictured).