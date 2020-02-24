Team of the Week: Vandegrift

The Vipers (31-2, 16-0 District 13-6A) completed a 16-0 run through the district with a 59-48 win over Stony Point, recording their 27th win in a row in the process. Gabe Rayer (14 points), Dominic Chmura (12) and Jake Hatch (12) all reached double figures for Vandegrift, with Nolan Mylett adding nine points.

Honorable mention: Hendrickson

The Hawks (22-11, 11-5) completed an amazing turnaround after a 1-4 start to the district season with a 68-46 win over McNeil to claim the district’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Outside of Vandegrift, Hutto and Westlake, there’s no hotter team in Central Texas entering the playoffs than Hendrickson, which has won 10 of its last 11. Jaden Williams finished with 16 points and eight assists for Hendrickson.

Player of the Week: Micah Williams, Hendrickson

Williams, a senior guard, had a phenomenal shooting game against McNeil, hitting six 3-pointers — all in the first half — as he scored 18 points to pace the Hawks in a 68-46 win.

The rest of the district

Cedar Ridge (18-17, 8-8) closed out its season with a 35-30 win over Westwood (22-11, 10-6) behind nine points from Ryan Elvin and seven from Ab Nevarez. … Round Rock (17-15, 6-10) also ended its year with a win, topping Vista Ridge, 65-43. … Leander (17-13, 10-6) had a bye and is the third seed for the postseason, with the Warriors being the fourth.

Playoff matchups

Leander plays Monday, with everyone else taking to the court Tuesday. Vandegrift and Westwood have the luxury of playing at home, while both Hendrickson and Westwood play neutral site contests at Giddings.

Vandegrift hosts Langham Creek Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Hendrickson vs. Cy Park at Giddings, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Leander vs. Cy Woods at Giddings, Monday at 7 p.m.

Westwood hosts Cy Lakes Tuesday at 7 p.m.