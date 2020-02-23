Tarleton women's basketball fell to St. Edward's 70-64 on Saturday in the final home game of the regular season in Wisdom Gym.

The Texans drop to 19-7 overall and 13-7 in the LSC. With Angelo State losing earlier in the day, the Texans still hold a one-game lead over the Rambelles for the fourth seed in the LSC standings, which guarantees them a first-round bye in the LSC tournament.

The Texans honored two seniors prior to the game for Senior Day: Mackenzie Hailey and Kylie Collins. Collins led all players with a career high 23 points to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Hailey followed with 16 points and 7 rebounds. The four-year senior duo combined for 39 points, the most this season from the seniors.

The Texans committed 21 turnovers - the third most this season - and were outscored 44-34 in the second half after holding a 4-point halftime lead.

The Texans led 12-7 through the first quarter after they closed the opening frame on a 7-0 run behind buckets from Hailey, Collins and Marissa Escamilla. Escamilla posted 11 points and 7 rebounds, giving the Texans three players in double figures.

Tarleton's largest lead of the half came three minutes into the second quarter when they were up by eight, 19-11. St. Edward's would outscore Tarleton 19-18 in the second quarter, but the Texans still held a 30-26 lead at the break.

Turnovers cost the Texans in the third quarter as they committed nine turnovers that allowed St. Edward's to get back in the game and eventually take the lead for good. Tarleton would go up by 11 - the largest lead of the game - on Hailey's midrange jumper with 7:13 left in the third. The Hilltoppers then responded with a 10-0 run behind six straight Texan turnovers to cut the game to one. SEU closed on an 11-3 run to lead 48-46 heading to the fourth.

The Hilltoppers would go up by as much as 12 in the fourth quarter and led by no less than four to pull off the win.