Manna Mensah had 17 points and five rebounds as Grayson College defeated Weatherford College, 96-69, for its third straight win in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

Jane Asinde finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nahemiah Johnson added 14 points and eight assists, Ashia Donahue scored 10 points and Ene Adams totaled six points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Vikings (17-8, 7-5), who host Collin County College on Monday night.