Senior Braylen Meador and junior Cory Aper, two key members of the district champion Glen Rose Tigers football squad that reached the third round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs, have earned second-team all-state recognition from the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Meador, a two-year starter, was voted as a first-team all-District 4-4A Division II performer at safety on defense for the 2019 season.

He played in all 13 games for coach Cliff Watkins’ Tigers and posted 144 tackles — 97 solo and 47 assists. He led Glen Rose in interceptions with three, and also blocked a field goal and caused one fumble.

As a junior, Meador had received honorable mention in the TSWA all-state voting for the 2018 season. In the 2019 all-district voting, the 5-9, 185-pound Meador also was named as the league’s Offensive Most Valuable player, as a wide receiver.

“He was one of our leaders on defense,” Watkins said of Meador. “He was a guy that brought intensity for our defense. We’re going to miss him. It’s a great honor.”

Aper, at 6-5, 210-pounds, recorded 113 tackles in 13 games playing for the Tigers, including an incredible total of 12 quarterback sacks. That included 60 solo tackles and 53 assists. Both his 24 tackles for a loss and his 12 sacks were all-time school records. He was voted by the district coaches as the 2019 Lineman of the Year.

Watkins is happy that he won’t be losing Aper to graduation this year.

“He had a really great season,” Watkins said. “We’re expecting big things out of him next season. Being able to make all state was big for him. He is a long kid who has good speed and he has a nigh motor when the ball is snapped.”

Watkins also noted, “I’m happy for those two guys. Those individual honors don’t come without team success. I appreciate the whole Tiger football team for the hard work they all put in.”

After losing their first five games in non-district play against a brutally tough lineup of foes, the Tigers put together a seven-game win streak, including a sweep of all four district contests.

That marked the fourth consecutive season Watkins has led Glen Rose to the district championship without a loss. The Tigers finished the 2019 season with a 7-6 record. They were eliminated in the third round of the playoffs by Iowa Park, the same team that had ended their remarkable 11-2 season in the 2018 state semifinals.