CEDAR PARK - Hours before Vista Ridge capped its District 13-6A championship season with a 73-61 win on Feb. 11, Ranger senior Zion Neat had a suggestion for her coach Keith Allen.

It might have been a directive from a player who has already made an all-district team in her career and has been a starter for most of her career.

"She came to me and asked if she could give up her starting spot in order to allow the other seniors to start," Allen said. "That was a pretty gracious thing, so I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ She’s a great kid - big heart."

Vista Ridge had six seniors for five starting spots, and with Neat on the bench, the Rangers rolled on the court with two-time first team, all-district guard Victoria Baker (who is signed with and headed to UC-Irvine this fall) along with seniors Jordyn Lyons, Taegen Gunn, Angela Bauer and Chloe Chessher.

The Rangers hung with second-place Hendrickson for the first four minutes of the game with Lyons scoring a bucket. Trailing 8-5, Neat entered the game along with standout junior A.J. Marotte, and the Rangers surged ahead, outscoring the Hawks 34-11 the rest of the half and building a 21-point lead in the second before coasting to a win.

With six seniors on the team - many of whom come off the bench - it’s easy to see why Vista Ridge (27-5, 15-1 District 13-76A), the No. 1 team in the Statesman’s Class 6A poll, wrapped up a district title.

"We have a good blend of kids," Allen said with a grin. "We have some good seniors and their leadership. We have some good juniors. I think our freshmen (Alea Pinai) is going to be a special player."

Translation: Despite the soon to-be departing seniors, the future is pretty bright for the Rangers, who play Cypress Springs at A&M Consolidated High School at 6 p.m. on Monday in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs.

While Allen can look to the distance and not-too-distant future, on Tuesday, his past was in the gym. Once a longtime assistant boys basketball coach at Stony Point, Allen left the Austin area for a two-year stint as the Llano boys basketball coach. After going 14-48, Allen was hired back at Stony Point in 2012 to coach the girls team by campus coordinator and football coach Craig Chessher.

Allen had never coached girls basketball before, and he told the Round Rock Leader in 2015 that he was happy on the boys side.

It didn’t take long for him to become happy as a girls coach. He went 81-27 with the Tigers before taking the Vista Ridge job in 2015.

Craig Chessher was in the gym Feb. 11 and a part of the pregame festivities; his daughter, Chloe, plays for Vista Ridge and was honored with the rest of the seniors.

"Craig Chessher has done a lot for my career," Allen said. "He helped me so much, and his daughter’s been a great player for us, and I’m just really appreciative."

While Marotte scored 17 and Baker 13 to lead Vista Ridge, it was Hendrickson sophomore Erika Suarez with 24 points and junior Zoe Nelson with 23 points who had the high scores. Trailing big at halftime, Hendrickson, who handed Vista Ridge its only district loss of the season on Jan. 11, scored 44 points in the second half to cut into the Rangers’ lead.

"We knew that this game was going to be a little bit ugly," Hendrickson coach Norma Sierra said bluntly. "Vista Ridge has some good seniors, and they were going to play their hearts out. We didn’t play our best today, but I think we’re all kind of looking forward to the playoffs."

Hendrickson will see Vista Ridge again next week.

The Hawks, who play four underclassmen and five juniors and just three seniors, face Cypress Lake at A&M Consolidated following the Vista Ridge game.

"If we play the way we’re capable of playing, we’ll be OK," Sierra said. "But you know, it’s always a one-and-done - win or go home. It’s always a little bit scary when you have a young team."