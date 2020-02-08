GATESVILLE — The Brownwood High tennis team collected a pair of gold medals, one silver and captured three consolation titles as well at the Gatesville tournament Friday.

Earning the girls doubles title were Mckinzie Adkins and Kaylee Renfroe, while Mo Goff brought home the boys singles crown.

In mixed doubles, Alex Smith and Cameron Hall were the runners-up.

Consolation championships were claimed by Lillian Jonescue and Erik Butts in mixed doubles, Aaliyah Uvalle in girls singles, and Oscar Ledezma and Matthew Bundick in boys doubles.

Other teams in the field included Gatesville, Stephenville, Copperas Cove, Venus, Jarrell and Troy.

Brownwood will be back in action Thursday in Weatherford.