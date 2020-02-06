COLLEGE STATION — Jimbo Fisher had a semi-relaxed, but delightful kind of Wednesday.

On a personal note, the Texas A&M coach celebrated the success of his son, Trey, who signed to play quarterback for Tennessee Tech. Professionally, Fisher welcomed two incoming freshmen, both from out of state, to an already talented class that ranked sixth nationally. The group complements last year‘s class, which ranked fourth.

Wednesday‘s first signee was running back Darvon Hubbard, committed to Ohio State at one point, who selected the Aggies over Georgia and LSU. The second one — who made Fisher‘s morning — was defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, who opted for the Aggies after a big push from Alabama.

Jackson is considered the top overall prospect in Mississippi, the heart of SEC country.

"I thought about what Texas A&M can do for me outside of football," Jackson told the Jackson Clarion Ledger. "I thought they had the best program, best alumni, the best network."

Jackson and Hubbard rounded out the class of 25. Thirteen of those are offensive players, 12 are on defense. And 14 of the 25 played high school outside of Texas. That‘s the most ever out-of-staters signed by the Aggies.

Thirteen of the recruits are already official A&M students. They‘ll participate in spring practices, which start March 23 and end April 18 with the annual spring game.

Hubbard provides needed depth for the Aggies‘ running game that has suffered a rush of defections in the offseason. A&M lost four scholarship tailbacks to transfer, leaving them with only Isaiah Spiller, who started last season as a freshman.

Fisher said of Hubbard: "He‘s got great hands and very instinctive runner. He runs with great leverage ... he’s a very intelligent guy, good athlete."

Fisher signed three tailbacks in this class. Devon Achane, with a four-star rating from the 247Sports composite, is the highest ranked and the only one from the state. He‘s from Fort Bend Marshall and was the Houston Touchdown Club’s offensive player of the year.

"We’re off to a good start with that group," Fisher said of the running backs.

Fisher also announced that receiver Ainias Smith will move to tailback. Fisher used him there when A&M went with a two-back set in its win over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. In the game, Smith was used as a tailback, receiver and he also returned punts and kicks.

There‘s no word on whether Zachary Evans, the five-star prospect from Galena Park North Shore and the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state, still has any interest in A&M. He signed with Georgia in December but was released from his scholarship days after he was suspended from his high school team. He can’t sign another letter of intent this recruiting cycle. But he can take recruiting trips. He has said he‘ll continue to make visits next month. He’s also believed to be considering LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida.

Jackson was one of six defensive linemen in the A&M class. He‘s also one of three tackles, all of whom are from out of state.

Fisher said if given the opportunity, always take an extra tackle.

"You can‘t have enough guys inside," he said. "Guys who can put their hand in the dirt can change the game."

As happy as Fisher was with the class, it basically kept the Aggies in the SEC recruiting ballpark. A&M was sixth-best in the country, but only fourth in the SEC. Georgia, Alabama and LSU ranked first, second and fourth in the 247Sports composite. Auburn, Florida and Tennessee also were among the top 10.