The Tarleton Athletics Texan Club will host its spring sport Texan Club luncheon at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at City Hall at City Limits.

Tarleton's head baseball coach, Aaron Meade, and head softball coach, Mark Cumpian, will speak at the event and preview their seasons.

For over 35 years, the Texan Club strives to continue Tarleton's athletic success by providing financial support for the university's athletic programs. The club is open to family, friends, alumni and others who recognize the importance of collegiate athletics.

The luncheon is open to the public and tickets are $10.

To RSVP, contact Rosa Warren at 254-968-9178 by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.