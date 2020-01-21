After being named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week, Austin College men’s basketball player has been named to the D3Hoops.com National Team of the Week for his outstanding performance over the weekend.

Holland, a junior forward from Waxahachie, had a career weekend as the ‘Roos went 1-1 on the road at Southwestern and Texas Lutheran. Against Southwestern, Holland matched his career-best with 30 points and then topped that mark the next night, pouring in 35 against Texas Lutheran. He also grabbed a career-best 17 rebounds and added seven assists against the Bulldogs.

For the weekend, Holland averaged 32.5 points, 12 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and a block while shooting 61% from the field, 50% on three-pointers and 82.4% from the free-throw line.