Team of the Week: Hendrickson

Welcome to the playoff race, Hawks.

Hendrickson (15-10, 4-4 District 13-6A) took wins over Round Rock (60-58) and McNeil (63-49) to climb into a tie for fourth place in the district standings.

Micah Williams’ last-minute, three-pointer lifted the Hawks to their win over the Dragons, then Hendrickson used a 24-point fourth quarter to pull away from the Mavericks. Duce Hester averaged 12 points during the two wins, while Kayden Crosby tallied 11 points against McNeil.

Honorable mention: Westwood; Vandegrift

The Warriors (17-8, 5-3) rebounded from three straight district losses with wins over Stony Point (68-43) and Cedar Ridge (36-35). Marcos Martinez tallied 13 points against the Tigers, with both Brandon Parks and Christian Robinson adding 11.

The Vipers (23-2, 8-0) completed the first half of district play perfect thanks to wins over Leander (61-42) and Stony Point (59-51) and hold a three-game lead in the district standings. In the win over the Lions, Vandegrift went on a 19-0 run in the fourth quarter. Jake Hatch reached double figures in both wins, while Gabe Rayer tallied 11 vs. the Tigers. Vandegrift has won 19 in a row.

Player of the Week: Jaden Williams, Hendrickson

Williams, an electric junior point guard who is one of a handful of dynamic players in the city few know about, scored 20 points in the Hawks’ win over Round Rock, then tallied 18 against McNeil to lead Hendrickson to a 2-0 week.

Honorable mention: Zach Engels, Westwood; Greg Brown III, Vandegrift

Engels, a sophomore, hit two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to give the Warriors a 36-35 win over Cedar Ridge. He drew a foul while shooting a three-pointer, hit the first two free throws, then missed the third on purpose to run out the clock.

Brown III, a senior, had his usual week of putting up eye-popping numbers, as he averaged 29 points to lead the Vipers to wins over Leander and Stony Point.

The rest of the district

Round Rock (15-9, 4-4) bounced back from its loss to Hendrickson with a 67-55 win over Vista Ridge behind Jaelyn Brooks’ 22 points, and Reese Miller hit six three-pointers on this way to 19 points. … McNeil (8-16, 4-4) won at Cedar Ridge, 58-51, as Chance McDonald tallied 18 points and Noah Fax finished with 16. … Cedar Ridge (13-14, 3-5) and Stony Point (12-12, 3-5) are tied in the district standings.

Games of the Week: Hendrickson at Westwood (Tuesday); McNeil at Round Rock

Get ready for a wild second round of the district’s double round-robin schedule as there are seven teams with district records between 3-5 and 5-3 who will be fighting for the other three playoff spots after Vandegrift.

Hendrickson and Westwood face off in a crucial contest Tuesday with the Warriors hoping to put some distance between themselves and the pack, while the Hawks look to further climb the standings ladder. Westwood won the first matchup on a shot at the buzzer.

McNeil and Round Rock both enter the week with 4-4 district records. The Mavericks get the last-place team in the district, Vista Ridge, Tuesday, while the Dragons have a bye. Both teams need this game Friday to start the final half of district play off strong.

Other games

Tuesday: Cedar Ridge at Vandegrift, Vista Ridge at McNeil, Stony Point at Leander

Friday: Leander at Cedar Ridge, Westwood at Vista Ridge, Vandegrift at Hendrickson