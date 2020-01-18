When he's hot and in the groove, Austin High junior Jahvante O'Conner can score with the best of them. O'Conner's offensive prowess was on display Friday against visiting Westlake as the Maroons recovered from a slow start with a stunning 13-0 run to close out the first quarter.

But with the Chaparrals shadowing O'Conner's every move, the Maroons were unable to keep pace and lost their early momentum. The result was a 65-49 Westlake victory that kept the Chaps (24-1, 8-0 District 25-6A) alone atop the district race.

Still, Austin High coach Brad Ingram felt good about his team's ability to hang with Westlake, and even throw a scare into the Chaps until junior K.J. Adams made his presence felt.

"We really battled," Ingram said. "Defensively, we tried to keep them off balance. We played a little zone. We played a little man. We tried different things. But while we were doing that, we weren't making shots on the other end."

In an entertaining game in which O'Conner outscored Adams, 32-23, Westlake's offensive balance won out to because Adams didn't have to carry the load all by himself. Four other Chaps scored at least six points, led by junior Eain Mowat's 12 points.

O'Conner buried a pair of three-pointers during the Maroons' first-quarter burst that took them from a 15-2 deficit into a 15-15 tie. Adams ended the opening quarter with a thunderous dunk that made it 18-15, and Westlake never looked back.

"He's really come on in the last year," Ingram said of O'Conner, who drilled four 3-pointers and scored 15 of his team's 18 points in the fourth quarter. "He's a big part of what we do."

O'Conner's importance to the Maroons (11-10, 3-5 in 25-6A) was evident when Westlake took away his open looks and contested every shot he attempted. The Maroons were held to seven points in the second quarter and nine points in the third quarter as Westlake outscored them 29-16 during that span.

"It's hard covering guys who can shoot the ball and get to the rim,“ Westlake coach Robert Lucero said. ”It took us a little while to get used to what they were doing. We had to chase him (O’Conner). Everybody got a shot at trying to slow him down, and I thought they did a good job."

Halfway through their district schedule, the Chaps are on course to win another district title as well as finish undefeated for the second straight year. Westlake has now won 43 consecutive district games.

"The guys set their goals at the beginning of the season, and that's always one of them - to continue the streak," Lucero said. "When it comes down to it, the more important goal is getting better. For us, it's more important to play the way that's going to help us prepare for the playoffs."