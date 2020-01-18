First Team

Offense

Bryson Daily, Sr., Quarterback, Abernathy

The four-year starter and APSE Class 3A all state honorable mention signal caller went 87-for-165 for 1,474 passing with 19 TDs to go along with 2,175 yards and 39 TDs on 203 carries. The three-time District 2-3A, Division II MVP and Army signee, who only missed two games in his career, led the Antelopes (12-2) to a regional finals for a 9-4 career playoff record with 4,833 passing yards and 6,326 rushing yards.

Ashton Jefferson, Jr., Running Back, Post

The Antelopes’ leading rusher averaged 8.8 yards per carry for a total of 2,031 yards and 21 TDs on 231 totes in addition to completing a 44-yard pass and making four receptions for 47 yards and a score as the squad made it to the Class 2A, Division I state championship game for the first time in program history.

Jerry Flores, Sr., Running Back, Ralls

The District 4-2A, Division II Offensive MVP had eight games of 100 rushing yards or more and averaged 11 yards per carry for a season total of 2,000 to go along with five catches for 193 yards for a total of 29 TDs.

Gus Davis, Sr., Wide Receiver, Sundown

The two-time District 2-2A, Division I first team pick missed two games with an injury but still managed 1,047 yards on 56 catches for an average of 18.7 yards per reception as the Roughnecks reached the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs with an 8-5 record.

Cash Howard, Sr., Wide Receiver, Lubbock Christian

The 2018 TAPPS athlete of the year and two-year captain made the all district and all state team as both a wide receiver and defensive back with 1,000 yards receiving, 14 TDs and two more scores on the ground on offense to complement 76 tackles, one for loss, and an interception on defense to cap off a stellar prep career.

Bryson Ramage, Jr., Wide Receiver, Olton

The Mustang produced 1,002 yards on 70 receptions for an average of 14.3 yards per catch to help the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012 for a season record of 6-5.

Taytem Thetford, Sr., Tight End, Post

The do-it-all Antelope started four games at tight end, four at wide receiver and eight games at quarterback while starting at outside linebacker in all 16 games. The District 2-2A, Division I MVP graded at 85 percent at tight end while making 28 catches for 525 yards and 14 TDs, completing 18 of 25 passes without an interception and seven TDs for 257 yards to go along with 106 rush attempts and 15 TDs for 898 yards. Thetford finished his final prep campaign averaging 38.9 yards with nine punts inside the 20 in addition to 109 tackles, nine quarterback sacks, one fumble caused, a fumble recovery and 16 quarterback pressures.

Miles Keith, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Abernathy

The APSE Class 3A all state second team and District 2-3A, Division II first team pick had 15 pancake blocks, 15 knockdowns, 10 cutblocks and gave up only one quarterback sack in 14 games while finishing his high school career on a 39-game starting streak at the defensive end position.

Adrian Sital, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Sudan

The District 2-2A, Division II first team member graded at 96 percent with 34 pancakes and didn’t give up a quarterback sack as the Hornets pocketed an undefeated district championship for a 11-1 record.

Cason Jones, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Lubbock Christian

The all district first team and all state second team choice led the Eagles’ offensive line which allowed for 5,900 yards of total offense and an average of 43 points per contest.

Taye Perez, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Post

The Antelopes’ center provided stability for an offense that averaged 42.4 points per game. The District 2-2A, Division I lineman of the year provided the squad’s defense with 79 total tackles, 33 for loss, eight quarterback sacks, three fumbles caused, two fumble recoveries and 16 quarterback pressures while blocking three PATs in his final season on the gridiron.

Defense

Alex Conley, Sr., Defensive Lineman, Sudan

In his final prep year, the District 2-2A, Division II Defensive MVP racked up 91 tackles, 18 for loss, to go along with seven quarterback sacks, a fumble recovery, three blocked punts and a blocked PAT.

Elias Martinez, Jr., Defensive Lineman, Ralls

The Jack Rabbit sacked opposing three opposing quarterbacks, caused a fumble and totaled 75 tackles, 11 of which were for loss in a season where Ralls made the area round of the playoffs with a 10-2 record.

Dylan Day, Sr., Defensive Lineman, Sundown

Doubling as the Roughnecks’ offensive guard, the District 2-2A, Division I first team member recorded 88 tackles, 22 for loss, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, eight quarterback sacks, 16 quarterback pressures, an interception, pass break-up and defensive TD that led to the Roughnecks’ 60-56 bi-district win over Panhandle. On offense, the three-time district lineman of the year made 51 pancake blocks for a 91 percent grade.

Matt DeAnda, Jr., Linebacker, Abernathy

The District 2-3A, Division II Defensive MVP ended high school with a 24-4 career record as a starter, which included 125 tackles, 14 for loss, two quarterback sacks, five quarterback pressure, an interception and two fumbles caused in his season year.

Soul Moore, Jr., Linebacker, Tahoka

The Bulldog earned District 4-2A, Division II Defensive MVP on the strength of 96 tackles, five for loss, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in an 8-3 season for Tahoka, which won the district championship.

Zeke Lott, Sr., Linebacker, Lubbock Christian

The two-year captain and district defensive player of the year had 12 tackles for loss for a total of 180 tackles to complement six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The all state linebacker/tight end and EXOS All American also had 350 receiving yards and five TDs in his final prep campaign.

Brett Wilson, Sr., Linebacker, Sudan

The Hornets’ leading tackler totaled 131 on the year with eight for loss, two quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries to finish his high school football career.

Xavier Garcia, So., Cornerback, Ralls

The District 4-2A, Division II Newcomer of the Year started at both cornerback and quarterback for the Jack Rabbits, recording five interceptions, six pass break-ups and 33 tackles as the defense gave up only 8.6 points per game on the year.

Nathan McDaniel, Jr., Safety, Post

The Antelopes’ two-way player picked off six passes with seven pass break-ups, a quarterback pressure, two fumble recoveries, a fumble caused and 16 tackles for loss for a total of 126 while also playing running back and wide receiver.

Aaron Hernandez, Sr., Cornerback, Jayton

The all district first team cornerback and quarterback ended his final prep season with four fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and 104 tackles. The all region and all state quarterback completed 43 of 62 passes for 69 percent without an interception and 26 TDs for 1,218 yards.

Thomas Mullen, Sr., Cornerback, Jayton

The all district and all region first team cornerback led the Jaybirds (12-1) with 147 tackles for a defense that gave up 9.4 points per game during the regular season as the squad marked a regional final appearance.

Dylan Greer, Sr., Kicker/Punter, Post

The Antelope, who also handled placekicking duties, went 3-for-5 on field goals with a longest of 47 yards in addition to making 67 of 75 PATs for 89 percent.

Second Team

Offense

Alex Timmons, Sr., Quarterback, Lubbock Christian

Malik Hamilton, Sr., Running Back, Tahoka

Xzavier Tarin, Sr., Full Back, Idalou

Brayden Martin, Sr., Wide Receiver, Lubbock Christian

Ky Edwards, Jr., Wide Receiver, Borden County

Michael Ojeda, Sr., Wide Receiver, Sundown

Evan Cheyne, Sr., Wide Receiver, Jayton

Nicodemus Ayala, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Tahoka

Grant Johnston, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Shallowater

Miguel Lara, Jr., Offensive Lineman, Lockney

Harley Rowden, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Trinity Christian

Defense

Ray Rodriguez, Sr., Defensive Lineman, Idalou

Chris Jackson, Jr., Defensive Lineman, Post

Will Yarbro, Sr., Defensive Lineman, Borden County

Kaden Marshall, Sr., Linebacker, Sundown

JJ Diaz, So., Linebacker, Roosevelt

Zeb Price, Sr., Linebacker, Shallowater

Bryson Jones, Jr., Linebacker, Ralls

Christian Velasquez, Sr., Safety, Ralls

Krece Kirkpatrick, Jr., Safety, Post

Tommy Mack Kingston, Jr., Safety, Borden County

Anson Rendon, Jr., Secondary, Lockney

Paxtyn Gwin, Jr., Kicker/Punter, Tahoka