Offense

Sawyer Robertson, Jr., Quarterback, Coronado

The junior signal caller and 2018 LSV Newcomer of the Year racked up an area-high 3,914 yards on 257-for-405 throwing for a 63.5 percent completion rate. The District 2-5A Division I first team pick and four-star recruit led his team to an area-round playoff appearance for a final record of 7-5.

Isaiah Johnson, Sr., Running Back, Lubbock-Cooper

The University of North Texas verbal commit broke Lubbock-Cooper’s school record for career rushing touchdowns with 46, which included 21 scores this season. The District 3-5A, Division II Offensive MVP averaged 8.75 yards per carry for a season total of 1,322 to go along with 16 catches for 196 yards and two scores as the Pirates (13-2) reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Ty Williams, Sr., Running Back, Monterey

One of the Plainsmen’s most reliable players, the District 2-5A Division I first team running back scored 11 touchdowns and ended his senior year with 778 yards on 119 carries as the team reached the area round of the playoffs with a 6-6 record.

Tyrie Tipton, Sr., Wide Receiver, Monterey

The District 2-5A Division I first team honoree was the Plainsmen’s leading receiver and surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark with 1,632 on 80 catches to go along with 19 TDs to close out his prep football career.

Jon Hernandez, Sr., Wide Receiver, Coronado

As the Mustangs’ most experienced wideout, the veteran amassed 1,291 yards on 77 receptions with 14 TDs en route to earning District 2-5A Division I first team honors in his final high school year on the gridiron.

TJ Steele, Jr., Wide Receiver, Estacado

Despite missing five games with a punctured lung, the District 2-4A Division II second team choice managed 708 yards and nine TDs on 29 catches to go along with eight carries for 162 yards and three scores as the Matadors (12-1) finished ranked fifth in Class 4A Division II with the program’s first-ever perfect regular season record as well as a regional semifinal appearance.

Cameron Bednarz, Sr., Tight End, Lubbock-Cooper

The District 3-5A Division II first team selection was graded at 95 percent blocking with 35 pancakes, while also making 14 catches for 251 yards and three scores in his final season.

Jihad Lateef, So., Offensive Lineman, Estacado

The District 2-2A Division II Newcomer of the Year and first team defensive end never gave up a sack and had 112 pancake blocks, 16 in the playoffs, for a 96.1 percent grade

Roman Holt, Jr., Offensive Lineman, Coronado

The District 2-5A Division I second team honoree blocked for a Mustangs offense that generated 5,089 total yards on the season.

Jaxon Washington, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Seminole

The District 2-4A, Division I first team offensive and defensive lineman graded out at 91 percent on the strength of 86 knockdowns, 24 pancakes and gave up only one sack in 126 pass attempts as the Indians ended the year in the area round of the playoffs with an 8-4 record.

Ayden Visage, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Lubbock-Cooper

The senior District 3-5A, Division II choice kept defenders away long enough to help the Pirates tally 6,214 yards of total offense, which includes 4,179 yards on the ground and graded at 91 percent with 20 pancakes.

Defense

Papa Bluitt, Sr., Defensive Lineman, Estacado

The two-time unanimous District 2-4A Division II choice made 44 tackles for loss for a total of 81, while recording 34 quarterback pressures and 11 sacks to end a stellar prep career.

Alex Harris, Sr., Defensive Lineman, Monterey

In his final year as a Plainsmen, Harris finished with 74 tackles, five for loss, five quarterback sacks, two caused fumbles, two more fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a 71-yard TD, and four quarterback hurries en route to District 2-5A, Division I first team honors.

Kyler Jordan, So., Defensive Lineman, Lubbock-Cooper

The District 3-5A Division II Defensive MVP saw time at the outside linebacker spot and closed out his sophomore campaign with 59 total tackles, nine for loss, seven quarterback sacks, four forced fumbles, five pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.

Sederick Colbert, Sr., Linebacker, Estacado

As one of the Matadors’ most dependable defenders, the District 2-4A, Division II Defensive MVP and two-time all-district first team pick racked up 114 tackles, 42 for loss, 11 quarterback sacks, two of which came in the postseason, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery in addition to five pass break-ups to cap his prep football career.

Kobie McKinzie, So., Linebacker, Lubbock-Cooper

The two-time starter, Oklahoma verbal commit and unanimous District 3-5A Division II first team honoree provided the Pirates with 83 tackles, six for loss, three quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and two pass break-ups in his sophomore season.

Dylan Stokes, Sr., Linebacker, Seminole

The Indians’ leading tackler totaled 149 on the year with five tackles for loss, four quarterback pressures, two pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, a 95-yard pick-six and a quarterback sack to end his final prep football campaign with a spot on the District 2-4A Division I first team.

Tadrian Ward, Sr., Linebacker, Estacado

In his final year of high school, the Matador tallied 131 tackles, 30 for loss, two quarterback sacks and four pass break-ups in addition to earning District 2-4A Division II first team accolades.

KeKe Murray, Sr., Cornerback, Estacado

The Dave Campbell Texas Football preseason player to watch and two-time District 2-4A Division II selection made the most out of his final high school campaign with six interceptions, 26 pass break-ups and 36 tackles in addition to 26 catches for 458 yards and seven TDs on offense while earning a mention in the DCTF winter recruiting magazine.

Jordan Kirkpatrick, Jr., Safety, Lubbock-Cooper

The District 3-5A, Division II first team pick had two interceptions, one for a TD, two pass break-ups and 65 total tackles with two for loss.

Rylan Wilcox, Jr., Cornerback, Lubbock-Cooper

Doubling as the Pirates’ kick returner, Wilcox made 60 tackles, five for loss, with a quarterback sack, fumble recovery, seven pass break-ups, a pick-six for District 3-5A, Division II first team accolades and returned two kickoffs for scores.

Isaiah Salazar, Jr., Defensive Back, Levelland

The two-way player picked off four passes for 29 solo tackles in addition to 1031 yards and 18 TDs on 131 totes and 255 yards receiving with three scores for District 2-4A, Division II honors as both a running back and defensive back.

Brock Thompson, Sr., Punter/Kicker, Lubbock-Cooper

The District 3-5A, Division II Special Teams MVP never missed a PAT in 86 attempts, a new school record, for a career PAT record of 192-for-193 and went 10-for-12 on field goals with a long of 45 yards to cap off his four-year varsity career.

Second Team

Offense

Coreon Bailey, Sr., Quarterback, Monterey

Keith Ramirez, Fr., Running Back, Lubbock High

Peyton McNutt, Sr., Running Back, Plainview

Drew Hocutt, Sr., Wide Receiver, Frenship

Cory Ferriera, Jr., Wide Receiver, Coronado

Noe Tijerina, Sr., Wide Receiver, Lubbock High

Isaac Garza, Sr., Tight End, Levelland

DQ Ruth, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Estacado

Axel Lara, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Seminole

Chase Rodriguez, Jr., Offensive Lineman, Lubbock-Cooper

Jericho Flores, Sr., Offensive Lineman, Estacado

Defense

Zylis Johnson, Jr., Defensive Lineman, Monterey

Martin Klassen, Sr., Defensive Lineman, Seminole

Evan Barboza, Sr., Defensive Lineman, Frenship

Charlie Robinson, Jr., Linebacker, Coronado

Izaiah Kelley, Jr., Linebacker, Coronado

Colton Anderson, Sr., Linebacker, Frenship

Zak Betancourt, Sr., Linebacker, Levelland

Imari Jones, Jr., Cornerback, Coronado

Trent White, So., Safety, Monterey

Kolby Nowell, Sr., Cornerback, Levelland

Dylan Bordayo, Sr., Cornerback, Levelland

Jason Mejia, Jr., Punter/Kicker, Seminole