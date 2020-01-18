When Ashton O’Conner checked his Twitter on weekends last January, he was wowed by the impressive sprint times that Divine Oduduru, Andrew Hudson and Derrius Rodgers posted in Texas Tech track and field meets.

On Saturday, it was O’Conner posting an impressive sprint time in his first chance to run for the Red Raiders. The 5-foot-7, 150-pound freshman won the 200 meters in 20.76 seconds, a meet record in the third annual Corky Classic at the Sports Performance Center.

"We’d seen in practice little flashes of what he did today," Tech coach Wes Kittley said. "The coaches were telling me, ’Look out when he gets about 100 meters into his race, how he does.’ We’d been seeing it in practice. It was great to see him execute it in a race."

O’Conner won the Class 5A 100 meters at last year’s UIL state meet in Austin and played on Alvin Shadow Creek’s state-finals football team.

The 20.76 was a lifetime best, indoors or outdoors, for O’Conner.

When he saw the time flash on the board, he said he thought, "Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, God. What we’ve been working on paid off. Now it’s time to get back to work."

The Red Raiders hope O’Conner can be part of the next wave of talent to keep their tradition going. Of the 20 Tech men’s track and field athletes who qualified for the NCAA indoor and-or outdoor championships last year, 11 are gone, including Bowerman Award finalist Divine Oduduru and national champion thrower Duke Kicinski.

The talent exodus is reflected in the Tech men’s starting this season ranked No. 21 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association — a reset for the defending NCAA champions outdoors.

So the Red Raiders will need everyone pulling their weight.

"It’s not a lot of pressure," O’Conner said. "We do hold ourselves accountable to work every day and get there and make something happen for ourselves. With the people that graduated and went pro and all that, we still want to make something happen for Tech and for our team."

Another young talent who could reach another level this year is Jequan Hogan, a 6-4, 175-pound sophomore who was first-team all-Big 12 indoors and outdoors in both triple jump and high jump last year.

Hogan went a meet record and indoor personal best 52 feet, 6 3/4 inches to win the triple jump.

The Red Raiders need Hogan and outdoor first-team all-American Justin Hall to help fill the void left by all-Americans and 2019 seniors Odaine Lewis and Charles Brown, both of whom competed Saturday unattached.

"We know that we’ve got some big expectations this year that we have to at least try to meet," Hogan said, "and we’re going to go out and do our best. That’s really all you can ask for."

Another newcomer, Gabriel Oladipo, swept the shot put and the weight throw. The junior from Fort Bend Hightower transferred to Tech from Texas A&M. Oladipo’s mark in the weight throw, 67 feet, 3 1/2 inches, was 3 inches short of Kole Weldon’s school record.

Oladipo wasn’t the only A&M-to-Tech transfer who made a strong debut. On the women’s side, Jamaican Gabby McDonald set a school record in the 60-meter hurdles. Her time of 8.05 was good for second behind LSU’s Tonea Marshall, but it was McDonald’s best by nearly three-tenths of a second.

"Thrilled for Gabby that she breaks the school record right off the bat, first race for Texas Tech, my goodness," Kittley said. "Her (personal record) was 8.33 coming into this race. Transferring from A&M and coming in running 8.05, my word, what a great run."