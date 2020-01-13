ROUND ROCK - Round Rock may have beaten the Cedar Ridge Raiders two weeks ago at the Hays Rebel Classic, but that game was a lifetime ago. On Saturday afternoon, the importance of their matchup ramped up because this game was in District 13-6A play.

Seth Ford and Riley Yarbrough scored 11 points to lead Round Rock to a 62-56 win over Cedar Ridge on Saturday at Round Rock High School.

"The stakes are so much higher, everyone is going 110 percent," Dragon sophomore guard Reese Miller said. "If feels better to win in district,"

Round Rock (14-7, 3-3 District 13-6A) beat Cedar Ridge 42-40 in the Hays Rebel Classic on Dec. 28, but that was a non-district game.

The Dragons outscored the Raiders 14-8 in the final four minutes to get the league win.

"We started losing our focus," Cedar Ridge head coach Quinton Black said. "They got the ball in a couple of in-bounds situations and we didn’t get attached to our man in our man-to-man defense and that caused them to leave people wide open. In this district, guys can shoot it."

Junior point guard Ryan Elvin scored a game-high 14 points for Cedar Ridge (13-12, 3-3), and senior point guard Marcus Willis added 13 in the loss.

Miller and junior point guard Braden Lee rounded out a group of four Dragons that scored in double figures.

The game was tied at 48 midway though the fourth quarter when senior power forward Jack Peterson hit a 3-pointer, his second basket of the day, to put Round Rock ahead for good.

Ford helped close the door on the Raiders by scoring the next few Dragon buckets, the first coming in the paint off a feed from Lee after Lee stole a Cedar Ridge pass. Ford added a 3-pointer and another drive that made it 58-52 Round Rock with 2 minutes, 3 seconds remaining.

Yarbrough helped seal the game with a drive to the rim that put Round Rock ahead by eight points with 1:04 remaining and the Raiders never cut the lead to less than six.

"We hit timely shots when it mattered; that’s something that’s eluded us this year, but our guys really embraced the moment today," Round Rock head coach Brent Murphy said. "It wasn’t too big for them."

The game was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon, but inclement weather forced the 19-hour postponement and Miller was happy with the way the Dragons regained their focus.

"It was a little tough," Miller said. "We were all really excited to play on a Friday, the first time playing on a school night in a very long time."

The game had its fair share of ebbs and flows through the first 24 minutes, but it was the Dragons that ended up making the plays down the stretch to defend home court.

The Raiders and Dragons got off to a frantic pace in the first half as both teams played up-and-down basketball playing to five ties and six lead changes in the first 16 minutes. Neither team made more than two consecutive field goals in the first half as the Dragons took a 33-31 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Raiders host the McNeil Mavericks on Tuesday while Round Rock visits Hendrickson.

"We can’t turn the ball over in costly situations," Black said. "Down the stretch a couple of times, we turned the ball over and didn’t make smart decisions with it or didn’t take good quality shots."

"We definitely need to get better on handling pressure," Murphy added. "That’ going to be something that we’re going to have to work on all year.There’s a lot of teams that are a little more athletic than us, Hendrickson included."