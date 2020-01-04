EARLY — The Early Longhorns trailed Cisco by a single point seconds into the third period, but the visiting Loboes dominated the rest of the quarter en route to a 55-39 victory Friday night in the District 6-3A opener for both squads.

Vic Cooper scored for Early (7-8, 0-1) just 16 seconds after halftime, trimming the Cisco (9-5, 1-0) advantage to 24-23. The Loboes responded with the next nine points to open a double-digit advantage, 33-23, at the 3:54 mark, and went on to outscore Early 19-6 in the quarter.

During the 9-0 spurt for Cisco, Stanley Callahan ignited the surge with a traditional three-point play followed by buckets from Layne Edgar, Dawson Hearne and Gibson Hearne. By the end of the third period, the Lobos boosted their lead to 43-27.

Early trailed by as many as 19 points, 46-27, just 65 seconds into the fourth quarter, but closed the gap to 13 points, 50-37, on a bucket from Timmy Smithson with 3:44 left.

In the first period, Cisco jumped out to a 9-2 lead but Early trimmed the deficit to 12-7 at the end of the frame. In the second period, the Lobos reeled of the first seven points to open a 19-7 edge which Early reduced to 24-21 at halftime.

Smithson led the Longhorns with 16 points followed by Brent Grooms with six, Ethan Mitchell with five, Kiah Laborn with four, and Cooper, Tyson Tyler, Nathan Mitchell and Carlos Moreno with two points each.

Gibson Hearne scored 18 points for Cisco while Dawson Hearne added 16.

Early travels to Bangs (0-10, 0-1) — which fell to Comanche, 56-36, Friday night — at 8 p.m. Tuesday.