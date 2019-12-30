Ring in the new year with a whole lot of Texan Basketball. After a week off for the Christmas holidays, Tarleton returns to action this week with three basketball doubleheaders in Wisdom Gym this week.

The teams will host doubleheaders on Tuesday (2/4 p.m.), Thursday (5:30/7:30 p.m.), and Saturday (2/4 p.m.) with a special event happening on all three nights. The women will start the week against McMurry on Tuesday, followed by a men's game against Champion Christian. Then, Lone Star Conference doubleheaders begin Thursday and Saturday against Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas A&M International, respectively.

Tuesday will be our first 'See You Next Year' game, where fans who purchase a ticket for the New Year's Eve games will receive a voucher for free admission to either Thursday or Saturday's game.

On Thursday, Tarleton will host its first-ever 'Teddy Bear Toss' at halftime. Fans are encouraged to bring an abundance of new or slightly-used stuffed animal donations to the game. At halftime, fans can launch them onto the court where a target will be placed at half-court. The closest throw to the target will win a prize. All animals will then be collected and donated to the Stephenville Foster's Home for Children.

The week will close out with an afternoon conference doubleheader against International where Tarleton will recognize all local educators on 'Education Night'. All local teachers and school district employees will receive free admission to the games and Tarleton will recognize local award-winning educators at halftime.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tarleton women's basketball is 6-4, 1-4 LSC on the season, including 5-2 at home this season. The Texans are led by senior Mackenzie Hailey, who is fourth in the Lone Star Conference in scoring with 16.2 points per game. Tarleton also boasts the No. 21-ranked scoring defense in the country at 55.3 points per game allowed.

McMurry enters the game with a 7-2 record as an NCAA Division III competitor while conference rivals Kingsville (1-6, 0-5 LSC) and International (7-4, 4-1 LSC) are set to resume divisional games for Tarleton.

The game will be broadcasted live on the Tarleton Sports Network with Kyle Crews having the call. The game will be aired live on KTRL 90.5 FM and online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. A live video stream of all three games are also available on the Tarleton Sports Network at TarletonSports.com/Watch.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tarleton men's basketball is ready to hit the court again following its biggest win of the young season in its last outing against Texas A&M-Commerce. After a 94-91 thriller against the Lions, Tarleton improved to 5-6, 1-4 LSC on the season. Senior Josh Hawley leads the team with 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. His 10.0 rebounds per game average is also No. 15 in the nation and tops in the Lone Star Conference.

Champion Christian comes into the game with a 4-3 record in countable games this year. The Tigers are ranked No. 6 in the nation in the NCCAA league, which is the same league as familiar foes Arlington Baptist and Dallas Christian. Kingsville comes to town boasting a 9-2, 5-0 LSC record while International is 2-9, 0-5 LSC.

