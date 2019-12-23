Alice cross country runners first and second team district selections were made for the 2019 season. Seniors Samuel Salinas, Guadalupe Garcia, and Ethan Vasquez were selected 29-5A 1st team All District for the varsity boys. 29-5A 2nd team All District varsity girls selected were Daniella Contreras, Tania Lillich and Kaitlyn Soliz. Patrick Saenz and Jerry Martinez were selected 29-5A 2nd team All District.

Coach Marissa Acosta said “I’m so proud of all of them, they’ve dedicated time and made many sacrifices during the season to be successful in this sport. They are ridiculously hard working and extremely humble. It was a great season overall and I’m happy we had so many earn all distict awards.”