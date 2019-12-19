WACO — The class was signed. For Matt Rhule and his Baylor staff, it was time to be creative, maybe do something so clever that they could spawn a viral video across college football Twitter.

So, did you see puppet Rhule making a “special announcement”? He wore his trademark green and gray coaching smock, filled a cup of coffee, grabbed a Ping Pong paddle, walked across the practice field, then stood in front of a white board to write “Process” — his favorite coaching buzz word — as many times as possible.

At the end of the 45-second clip, puppet Rhule blew a whistle and said: “It’s been a long recruiting journey, but we’re not done yet. Sic’em.”

Baylor signed 11 players on Wednesday, with the possibility of adding one more this week. Rhule said he’s saving three to five scholarships for January recruiting and February’s national signing day.

Baylor is riding high on the football field. The seventh-ranked Bears will end practice in Waco on Saturday, then take a Christmas break. They head to New Orleans on Dec. 27 for their Sugar Bowl date against Georgia on New Year’s Day.

Their class ranking didn’t match Baylor’s 11-2 record.

The 247Sports composite ranked Baylor as only the 52nd best class in the country. They were last among the Big 12 teams.

But class rankings often are weighted by the number of bodies. Last year’s class ranked 35th and fourth-best in the Big 12. But the group also featured 24 players.

The best players signed were Newton defensive end James Sylvester and Connally High School cornerback Jahdae Barron.

Sylvester took his official visit to Waco last weekend, two weeks after he committed. He’d been a previous pledge to TCU. Barron picked the Bears last summer and stuck with his commitment.

Lamar Consolidated running back Taye Williams is the top offensive signee. Rhule said that in late October, his coaches needed to recruit Williams harder. That was days after Williams was offered by Texas.

Nine of the 11 players are from the state. Three will enroll in January. The out-of-staters are linebacker Brooks Miller from West Monroe, La., and receiver Devin Neal from Lexington, Ky.

It was a small class by design. Rhule’s first two full groups were massive. They had to be. He’d taken over a program that had been decimated by scandal. Half of the 2016 class were released from their scholarships and several players transferred away.

This year’s group was heavy on defense to balance out last year’s class that was dominated by offensive skill players. Baylor changed its defensive base formation from a 4-3 to a 3-3-5 last spring. They needed more linebackers and safeties.

“We knew we needed an infusion of speed,” Rhule said. “And we thought we took a bunch of running backs and receivers last year, so we knew that (defense) was sort of going to be the (characteristic) of this class.

“Now we know how the defense sort of works and what we need,” Rhule said. “I think we found the right amount of guys to go play all those safety/linebacker positions. We need guys who can fly around and run and tackle and make plays. And so we found a bunch of guys that are 5-11 to 6-2 that’ll run a 4.4 to 4.45 that'll be real difference makers in the secondary and linebacker positions. ”

This year’s impressive on-field results probably won’t have an impact on recruiting until this time in 2020.

“We’re certainly feeling the impact of it,” Rhule said. “I think the true impact of it will be 20, 21. ... If you’re a high school kid in the state of Texas right now, Baylor’s got to be on your list. The other schools are great too, but we’re kind of past the ’they’re not going to be good anymore.’

“We’ll never change the way we recruit. We’re going to recruit our way. We believe in this group and we feel they’re going to be great students, great players and help us win a championship. But there’s also a bunch of future pros in this group.“