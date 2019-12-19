Texas will ring out the old year in the Alamo Bowl on New Year's Eve, the last college football game of the decade, and Alabama will ring in 2020 the next morning in the Citrus Bowl.

Not exactly the way preseason forecasters drew it up.

Yet the season produced a near-perfect final four of three unbeatens and one-loss Oklahoma. The group includes defending national champion Clemson, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU and the presumptive top two picks in the next NFL draft, Burrow and Ohio State pass-rushing terror Chase Young.

Trouble is, the 39-game holiday bowl menu, which kicks off Friday afternoon with a Caribbean appetizer in the Bahamas, is enough to challenge our culinary senses. The main dish — the playoff doubleheader — is served up barely halfway through the full-course meal.

Then the hors d'oeuvres: 18 games played after LSU-Oklahoma and Ohio State-Clemson tee it up Dec. 28. The Peach and Fiesta Bowl semifinals lead into the First Responder Bowl two days later. Who doesn't want more buildup for Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan?

The bowls will be light on Texas teams. With the shining exceptions of Baylor and SMU, it was an awful year for the state. Texas and Texas A&M huffed and puffed just to get to 7-5. TCU, Texas Tech, Houston, Rice, North Texas, UTSA, UTEP and Texas State combined to go 28-67.

The Alamo, which ranks second to the Cotton among the state's seven bowls, had to reach for the unranked Longhorns, a name brand that will fill seats and turn on TVs for a match with No. 11 Utah.

The San Antonio bowl prides itself in arranging Top 15 matchups, staging four in a row from 2014 to 2017. It hasn't had an unranked team since Mack Brown's Texas finale in 2013, and the Horns are the bowl's first 7-5 team since Washington in 2011.

Yet the Alamo and the Texas Bowl, matching A&M and Oklahoma State, pass the eyeball test in the American-Statesman’s annual rating of the bowl game matchups — from worst to first:

39. Camellia

Arkansas State (7-5) vs. Florida International (6-6): The Red Wolves are making their ninth straight bowl appearance. Who knew? They have a wide receiver worth watching, though. Omar Bayless is second in the nation in yards (1,473) and touchdowns (16). TV: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

38. Idaho Potato

Nevada (7-5) vs. Ohio (6-6): At 75, the Bobcats' Frank Solich is the oldest coach in major college football. He's also the winningest coach in MAC history, and his team scored 118 points over its last two games to become bowl-eligible. The Wolf Pack are led by former Texas assistant Jay Norvell. TV: Jan. 3, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

37. Arizona

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5): Each team peaked on opening day, beating an SEC team on the road. The Cowboys handled Missouri; the Panthers tripped Tennessee. TV: Dec. 31, 3:40 p.m. (CBSSN)

36. First Responder

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5): Last year this bowl became the first ever canceled by weather. The plug was pulled after a lengthy lightning delay. Just play the damn game, and you might move up in our rankings. TV: Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

35. Bahamas

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5): Big moment for the 49ers, earning their first bowl invite since the program started in 2013. Bulls defensive end Ledarius Mack, who has seven sacks and three forced fumbles, is Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack's brother. TV: Friday, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

34. Cure

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5): The Flames make their first bowl appearance. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden has 74 catches for 1,333 yards. TV: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

33. Quick Lane

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6): The Panthers bring the heat, tied for third in the NCAA with 49 sacks. The Eagles get to stay home for Christmas, as their campus is about 35 miles from Ford Field. TV: Dec. 26, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

32. Armed Forces

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6): The two former Conference USA rivals, barely 100 miles apart, slide over to the Metroplex for a post-New Year's bowl. The Green Wave, making their first back-to-back bowl trips, started 5-1 but finished 1-5. TV: Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

31. Frisco

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6): The Golden Flashes are one of the feel-good stories of the bowl season. They've been to only three bowls and have lost them all. Kent's 321-500-28 all-time record is one of the country's worst. The Flashes went 3-0 down the stretch to get a bid. TV: Friday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

30. Pinstripe

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6): It can be torture watching the Spartans with the ball, but the Demon Deacons, averaging 33 points a game and seeking a fourth straight bowl win, have some sluggers on offense who'll take their hacks at Yankee Stadium. TV: Dec. 27, 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

29. Music City

Louisville (7-5) vs. Mississippi State (6-6): They expect a good crowd, perhaps 55,000, but Bulldogs fans cannot bring their cowbells inside the stadium. Something about security concerns. What, no cowbells in Music City? Outrageous. TV: Dec. 30, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

28. Redbox

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5): If you haven't seen Lovie Smith's beard, this is a good chance to check it out. The ex-Bears coach has the Illini bowling for the first time in five years. They'll be challenged by Cal All-America LB Evan Weaver, whose 173 tackles lead the nation by 26 (over Illinois' Dele Harding). TV: Dec. 30, 3:10 p.m. (Fox)

27. Sun

Arizona State (7-5) vs. Florida State (6-6): The Sun Devils are erratic. They lost four straight, then knocked Oregon out of a potential national semifinal playoff bid in late November. Did you know the Sun, hatched in 1935, is tied with the Sugar and Orange as the second-oldest bowls, behind the Rose? TV: Dec. 31, 1:10 p.m. (CBS)

26. Independence

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3): Former Texas defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's first year at Miami has been a disaster. It doesn't help that the Canes, who've lost eight of their last nine bowls, will be playing on the Bulldogs' turf. TV: Dec. 26, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

25. New Mexico

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3): The Chippewas made the biggest leap in FBS, going from 1-11 to 8-5. The Aztecs, owning an NCAA top-10 defense, won nine games despite scoring more than 20 points only five times. TV: Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

24. Hawaii

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5): The Rainbow Warriors' Cole McDonald can sling it, and three receivers have 80 or more grabs. The Cougars are the only team to beat Boise State and also have wins over USC and Tennessee. TV: Tuesday, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

23. Birmingham

No. 21 Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6): The Bearcats, whose only losses were to Ohio State and Memphis (twice), deserved a lot better than a weekday game against a .500 team the day after New Year's. But they have to stop Eagles RB A.J. Dillon (1,685 yards, 13 TDs). TV: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

22. New Orleans

No. 20 Appalachian State (12-1) vs. UAB (9-4): The Sun Belt champion Mountaineers beat North Carolina and South Carolina, and we'd love to see them take on an Auburn or USC. Or Michigan again. This is a dominant team that averages nearly 40 points and allows 20.2. TV: Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

21. Lending Tree

Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami, Ohio (8-5): The prelude to the national title game is this matchup of Sun Belt runner-up against surprise MAC champ. NFL QB Blaine Gabbert's younger brother Brett is the RedHawks’ gunslinger. TV: Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

20. Gasparilla

Marshall (8-4) vs. Central Florida (9-3): The Knights' three losses were by a combined seven points. Beware of the Thundering Herd; they've won their last seven bowl games and are 12-3 all time. Yet, surprisingly, they are the biggest underdog of the entire postseason, getting 17½ points. Go figure. TV: Monday, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

19. Belk

Virginia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5): The final game for legendary Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster. He's drawing up plans to thwart versatile Lynn Bowden. The WR-turned-QB leads the Wildcats in rushing and receiving. VaTech's 27 consecutive bowl trips top the nation. TV: Dec. 31, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

18. Gator

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5): The Hoosiers are hurrying toward nine wins for the first time since 1967. The Vols started miserably, losing four of five, before finishing on fire at 5-0. They did not allow more than 21 points in that streak. TV: Jan. 2, 6:05 p.m. (ESPN)

17. Military

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4): Mack Brown is back, and he's made the Tar Heels exciting again. A one-point loss to Clemson was one of nine one-score games UNC had. His freshman QB Sam Howell fired 35 TD passes. The Owls are a story, too, bowling with their fourth head coach in five years. TV: Dec. 27, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

16. Orange

No. 9 Florida (10-2) vs. No. 24 Virginia (9-4): When's the last time a New Year's Six bowl had less appeal? The Cavaliers join Auburn (2016) and Texas (2018) as the only four-loss teams to secure New Year's Six invites. UVA's slick QB Bryce Perkins will try to dodge a 10th-ranked Gators defense that has piled up 46 sacks. TV: Dec. 30, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

15. Cheez-It

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6): Air Force vs. Air Raid. Bring it on. The Falcons' No. 3 rushing offense (292.5) collides with the Cougars' No. 1 passing attack (444.3). TV: Dec. 27, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

14. Holiday

No. 16 Iowa (9-3) vs. No. 22 USC (8-4): Texas fans will see what they missed out on with Trojans OC Graham Harrell's offense. Freshman QB Kedon Slovis and his vast array of receiving talent will test a Hawkeyes defense that's allowed the fifth-fewest points (13.2) and only 12 passing TDs. TV: Dec. 27, 7:10 p.m. (FS1)

13. Liberty

Kansas State (8-4) vs. No. 23 Navy (10-2): This ought to be the quickest bowl, with an over/under of about 2 hours, 45 minutes. The Midshipmen threw ONE pass in a 31-7 stomping of Army and serve up the No. 1 rushing offense (360.8 yards). The Wildcats, the only team to beat a playoff qualifier (OU), will ground-and-pound with the Middies. TV: Dec. 31, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

12. Texas

Texas A&M (7-5) vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State (8-4): All five A&M losses were to Top 10 teams. So here's one last chance to beat a ranked team. Kellen Mond, show us something, 2018 style. On the Cowboys’ side, all eyes are on Chuba Hubbard, who is 64 rushing yards shy of 2,000. TV: Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

11. Alamo

Texas (7-5) vs. No. 11 Utah (11-2): The Utes can't be happy about dropping from a potential Rose Bowl or playoff bid to a game against a disappointing 7-5 team playing in its backyard. So Utah is a no-show candidate, yet contrast that with Kyle Whittingham's marvelous 10-2 record in bowls. Four of the last five Alamos have been decided by a TD or less. TV: Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

10. Camping World

Iowa State (7-5) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2): The only game outside of the playoffs to pair quarterbacks who threw for 35 touchdowns and at least 3,300 yards. Brock Purdy, meet Ian Book. So this should be an excellent lead-in to the playoff games later in the day. TV: Dec. 28, 11 a.m. (ABC)

9. Boca Raton

SMU (10-2) vs. Florida Atlantic (10-3): Texas ex Shane Buechele's final game is a gem of a matchup. Buechele (302.2 yards per game, 33 TDs, nine INTs) directs the nation’s No. 6 total offense. The Owls, playing at home, are 16th. They lead the nation in turnover margin at plus-20 and have 50 sacks. The Ponies are chasing their first 10-win season since 1984. We're sold. TV: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

8. Las Vegas

No. 19 Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5): Chris Petersen's farewell at UW comes against the mighty mite from Idaho he built into a name brand. Petersen's 92-12 record at Boise (2006-13) is the greatest run by any non-Power Five program. Former Texas OC Bryan Harsin, meanwhile, has kept the good times rolling with Boise. We demand trick plays here. Statue of Liberty, fumblerooski, swinging gate, you name it. TV: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

7. Cotton

No. 10 Penn State (10-2) vs. No. 17 Memphis (12-1): This year's Vegas and Cotton are among the few bowls that give the little guys a chance to knock off the big boys. More of these would make for a better postseason. The Tigers pack a punch, averaging 40 points per game. The Nittany Lions will build a wall with the No. 7 scoring defense. TV: Dec. 28, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

6. Sugar

No. 7 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 5 Georgia (11-2): From 11 losses to 11 wins in two years. Just can't say that enough. What a spectacular turnaround by Matt Rhule and the Bears. The Bulldogs are back in the Sugar after their fans claimed they lost to Texas last year because their hearts weren't in it. Can they possibly dial up the same excuse two years in a row? TV: Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

5. Outback

No. 18 Minnesota (10-2) vs. No. 12 Auburn (9-3): The Golden Gophers earn a rare New Year's Day slot. Watch for sheer size vs. raw power: Minny's mammoth offensive line (averaging 6-6, 343) against the Tigers' terrific D-line led by Derrick Brown. The Gophers also offer 1,000-yard receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson. TV: Jan. 1, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

4. Citrus

No. 14 Michigan (9-3) vs. No. 13 Alabama (10-2): We can't help getting sucked in by the iconic brands here. And the insufferable coaches. Oh, the talent is pretty darn good, as well. Some Crimson Tide players are skipping this one to prepare for the draft, but that just gives Nick Saban a chance to plug in his next five-stars in waiting. TV: Jan. 1, 12:10 p.m. (ABC)

3. Rose

No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) vs. No. 6 Oregon (11-2): The Ducks came within a whisker of the playoffs with three All-America offensive linemen. The Badgers are hunting their third Top 10 finish in four years, and Jonathan Taylor is 91 yards short of rushing for 2,000 in consecutive seasons. TV: Jan. 1, 4:10 p.m. (ESPN)

2. Peach

No. 1 LSU (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1): Heisman winner Joe Burrow (4,715 yards passing, 48 TDs), meet Jalen Hurts (4,914 yards, 50 TDs). Hurts has beaten the Bayou Bengals before, though he probably wishes that Alabama defense could tag along with him. Biletnikoff finalists CeeDee Lamb of OU and Ja'Marr Chase of LSU can break long ones. TV: Dec. 28, 3:10 p.m. (ESPN)

1. Fiesta

No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) vs. No. 3 Clemson (13-0): Simply the most anticipated semifinal in the six-year playoff era. The Buckeyes were the most dominant team with a plus-470 scoring differential built against a rugged schedule. The Tigers, who have a 28-game winning streak, were right behind at plus-467. NFL mock drafts have as many as 10 players from these teams going in the first round next year. Who's better, Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence? J.K. Dobbins or Travis Etienne? Fire up the grill. TV: Dec. 28, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)