HUTTO MAKES STATEMENT

The seventh annual Bob Hayes Jaguar Classic last weekend proved to be a round robin of sorts for the top three Class 5A schools in the Austin area. Manor knocked off host LBJ 56-43 in one semifinal behind 21 points from Augustine Arroyo and 17 points from Jamal Shead. Red-hot Hutto rolled through the other side of the bracket before topping Manor behind a spectacular game from Jean-Pierre Sanders. Hutto and Manor, who both compete in District 18-5A, will play again Jan. 11 at Manor in the first of two district meetings. LBJ bounced back from its semifinal loss to beat Manor 73-61 in a nondistrict game Tuesday. Shead, an all-state point guard who signed with Houston, injured an ankle in the first half and missed the rest of the game.

POLL POSITION

The latest state polls released this week by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches include No. 10 Westlake, No. 22 Vandegrift, No. 23 Anderson and No. 24 Bowie in 6A; No. 10 Hutto, No. 11 Manor and No. 24 LBJ in 5A; No. 3 Liberty Hill and No. 19 Taylor in 4A; No. 9 Thorndale in 2A; No. 6 St. Michael’s in private school 5A; No. 8 Texas School for the Deaf in private school 4A; and No. 2 Waldorf in private school 2A.

NEWS AND NOTES

Blue-chip forward Greg Brown III had 38 points in Vandegrift’s 76-75 win over Hendrickson in a District 13-6A contest last Friday, and Gabe Rayer continued his role as an ideal complement with 20 points. … Jaden Williams had 31 points for the Hawks (7-7, 0-2). … In District 25-6A, Anderson handed Bowie its first loss of the season as Max Smith nailed a fall-away 3-pointer on the baseline at the buzzer. Smith scored all 16 of Anderson’s points in the fourth quarter and led all scorers with 20 points. … John Wetter, a Lake Travis senior who signed with UT-Dallas, scored 22 points during a 50-49 win over Lehman, including hitting the winning free throws at the end of the District 25-6A game. … Dripping Springs won the H-E-B Wildcat Classic in Portland by beating Clear Lake 68-39 in the title game. Aidan Bailey earned tournament MVP recognition. … Cedar Park won the Taylor tournament last weekend, defeating Liberty Hill in the final 61-51. Matthew Minor, a senior for the Timberwolves, earned MVP honors after averaging more than 12 points and eight rebounds. …. Glenn finished second in the 33rd annual Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro last weekend, when the Grizzlies defeated Royse City, Mineola and Kaufman before losing to Mansfield Legacy in the championship game. … A handful of area teams competed in the River City Classic in New Braunfels. Weiss went 3-2 behind an all-tournament effort from Princeton “PJ” Humphries, Connally picked up a couple of wins over Austin Achieve and San Antonio Southwest, and Rouse dropped all four of its games. … Thorndale won its own tournament last weekend with a 60-52 win over Cameron Yoe.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jean-Pierre Sanders, senior, Hutto: Sanders, a 5-foot-10 point guard who signed with Midwestern State, lifted the Hippos to an 84-74 win over Manor in the championship game of the Bob Hayes Invitational at LBJ with 39 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

GAMES TO WATCH

Friday

Taylor at Dripping Springs, 4 p.m.

Westwood at Round Rock, 7 p.m.

Cedar Park at Glenn, 7 p.m.

Lake Travis at Westlake, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jones