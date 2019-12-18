VAN ALSTYNE — The Panthers have eleven listed sports that students at the high school level can choose to participate in — from Cross Country, to Golf, to Powerlifting, and everything in between — however, every sport Van Alstyne has offer is played on dry land or in a gym, and freshman Zade Sikes couldn’t help but wonder — wheres the water?

Since second grade, Sikes has been taking competitive plunges into the pool. Starting in Denison, he soon developed a passion for swimming and wanted to continue with his passion into high school.

Sikes, after plenty of effort and convincing, has officially brought swimming into the Panthers sports family.

Currently competing on his own, the young Sikes has made Panthers history as the first, only, but not last swimmer on the newly formed and UIL sponsored Van Alstyne Swim Team.

“I just really enjoy it,” Sikes said on his push for a swim team in Van Alstyne. “My mom convinced me to push for it with the coach [Mike] Miller (VAHS Athletic Director) to do continue do it in high school, and coach Miller decided it could happen.”

Sikes is also a solid basketball player. Unfortunately due to scheduling conflicts as he got into high school, Sikes was put in a rock and hard place trying to decide which sport he’d continue with. Although he was and still is getting coaching and competing at Metroplex Aquatics in McKinney, Sikes eagerly wanted to be able to represent his school in the sport he loves.

After Sikes and coach Miller discussed the possibility of swim team, it was then taken by Miller to Van Alstyne’s Superintendant David Brown. From there it was taken to UIL and after it was all said and done, Van Alstyne had a swim team of one. Giving Sikes not only the opportunity to represent his school and get the varsity recognition through the sport he’s passionate for, but also makes the young freshman a sort of pioneer in Van Alstyne Panther sports. What is currently a one man team could potentially become a full squad before the end of Sikes high school career. Though as of now it is unclear if there is a possibility for there to be a bigger swim team.

“He works so hard and we are just very proud of him and happy he gets to do this,” Sikes’s mother, Tina Sikes commented on her son. “And we are very thankful for the school working with us and giving him this opportunity.”

Van Alstyne’s swim team has been placed in District 12, going up against a slew of competitors — Dallas Highland Park, Lucas Lovejoy, Royse City, Celina, Melissa, Paris, Paris North Lamar, Gunter, Pottsboro, and Greenville PTAA — Sikes has already competed in one non-district meet against McKinney North, Paris, and Newman Smith.

In his first taste of scholastic competition, Sikes shined — getting second place in the 100 backstroke, second in the 200 freestyle, and fourth in the 100 freestyle — the great performance Sikes put on at the first meet in late October, has placed him nicely in the upcoming meet, the thirtysecond Cougar Classic Invitational at The Colony on Nov. 9. With his great finishes at the McKinney meet, Sikes will be going into the Cougar Classic with a second rank placing in the 100 backstroke with a 56.97 seed time and ranked eighth in the 100 freestyle with a 54.17 seed time.

Sikes goal will now be to finish in the top six of individuals to become qualified for Regionals, and from there a State appearance.