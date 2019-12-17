The fourth-ranked Glen Rose Lady Tigers captured third place Saturday in the Midlothian ISD Hoopfest girls basketball tournament with a 33-27 victory over 25th-ranked Midlothian Heritage.

Coach Ramsey Ghazal’s Lady Tigers, now 13-4 on the season, had to cancel their varsity and junior varsity games that had been scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 17) versus Lorena due to multiple GRHS players being out because of illness.

Next on the Lady Tigers’ schedule is the Aggieland Invitational tournament, Dec. 26-28 in Bryan/College Station. They will be in Division II, which is for Class A through 4A schools. Division I is for Class 5A/6A schools.

The Lady Tigers’ first game is set for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 26) against New Diana. The winner will advance to the second round of the Division II Gold bracket against either Pittsburg or Alvarado, while the loser will move to the Division II Bronze Bracket.

When asked if Tuesday’s canceled game might be made up at a later date, Ghazal responded, “We may replace it during our open date in district.”

The open date for the GRHS girls in the district schedule falls on Feb. 7, the week before the playoffs start.

In Saturday’s third-place win over Midlothian Heritage in the Hoopfest tournament, Hazel Hawkins was the top scorer for GRHS with 10. Next were Abby Stephenson and Jeana Douglas with seven each, Hailey Ibarra with six and Kora Dodson with three.

In their games Friday, they Lady Tigers defeated Class 5A Cleburne, 43-23, but lost to Fort Worth Brewer, 26-19.

Against Cleburne, Stephenson was the top GRHS scorer with 1, followed by Douglas with eight.

In their second game Friday, a Brewer was a 26-19 winner over Glen Rose. Only four Lady Tigers scored, led by Hawkins with six and Ibarra with five.

In the double-overtime loss to Argyle Thursday, GRHS picked up 10 points from Jeana Douglas, seven from Ibarra, six from Dodson, five from Hawkins and two from Stephenson.

The first game for the Lady Tigers on Friday was a 61-27 win over Alvarado. The top scorers in that game for GRHS were Ibarra with 16 and Douglas with 11.