THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Vandegrift

The Vipers (13-2, 2-0 District 13-6A) opened district play with two impressive wins, downing Cedar Ridge (62-57) and Hendrickson in overtime (76-75). Vandegrift overcame a 30-16 first-half deficit against the Raiders then rallied late to send the game to an extra session against the Hawks. Gabe Rayer tallied 20 points against Hendrickson and 19 vs. Cedar Ridge.

Honorable Mention: Westwood

The Warriors (11-4, 2-0) are off to a perfect start in district play following wins over Hendrickson (43-41) and Vista Ridge (66-53). Marcos Martinez hit a long two-pointer at the buzzer to give Westwood the win over the Hawks, while Santi Campos led the Warriors in scoring both games, tallying 11 against Hendrickson and 16 against Vista Ridge. Christian Robinson added 15 points against the Rangers.

Player of the Week: Greg Brown III, Vandegrift

Brown, a senior who is a five-star recruit, will likely make it hard on us to not give this to him every week, but he definitely deserved it last week after scoring 38 against Hendrickson and 21 vs. Cedar Ridge.

The rest of the district

On Dec. 13 Leander (6-6, 1-1) took a 57-52 home win over Cedar Ridge behind 20 points and eight rebounds from Noah Robledo. Zach Meyer added 10 points and six rebounds and Sean Colbert had eight points and six assists for the Lions. The Raiders (7-9, 0-2) are still looking for their first district win. … Round Rock (8-4, 1-0) defeated McNeil (5-9, 1-1) 65-51. … Jaden Williams had 31 points for Hendrickson (7-7, 0-2) in the loss to Vandegrift. … In non-district action, Stony Point (8-4) defeated School Sport Australia, 82-44. … Vista Ridge (3-10, 0-2) still seeks a district win.

On Dec. 10, Stony Point (1-0 District 13-6A) defeated Leander, 45-41, behind 12 points from Andre Woods. … McNeil took down Vista Ridge, 50-47, as Noah Fax scored 16 points. Braedyn Dawes led the Rangers with 16 points.

Game of the Week: Westwood at Round Rock

Teams only play on Friday this week, but there’s a big matchup when Westwood heads to Round Rock. The Warriors can move to 3-0 in district play with a win and assert they’ll be a factor in the district title race, while Round Rock can improve to 2-0 with what would appear to be a win over one of the better teams in the district.

In other games, Vandegrift heads to Vista Ridge, Cedar Ridge hosts Stony Point and Leander goes to Hendrickson. In non-district play, McNeil heads to Hutto.