WACO — Move over, Sam. Make way, Nick. Give some room, Drew.

Westlake’s celebrated list of championship-qualifying quarterbacks increased by one after senior Kirkland Michaux delivered a record-setting performance in the Chaps’ 63-3 win over Katy Taylor in a Class 6A Division II state semifinal Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Michaux set a school record with seven touchdown passes and eight total touchdowns while amassing 304 yards on 16-of-20 passing. Sam Ehlinger, the current quarterback at the University of Texas and a 2017 Westlake graduate, had set the previous record of six passing touchdowns and seven total touchdowns in 2015.

But for Michaux and a team trying to reach state after two consecutive losses in the semifinals, no records mattered as much as next weekend’s date with Denton Guyer in the championship game. It is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"I wasn’t trying to break any records or anything," said Michaux, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior. "I was just trying to do what I could to get a win. My line protected me, and this is the result."

And etching his name in the school record books alongside some of the greatest quarterbacks in Texas high school football history?

"It’s crazy," he said. "I can’t put it into words."

He quickly credited Taylor Anderson, a 2019 Westlake graduate who started three seasons and became the school’s all-time wins leader but missed last year’s state semifinal against Beaumont West Brook with an injury.

"Taylor helped me get where I am today, and I owe a lot to him," Michaux said.

Eight other quarterbacks have led the Chaps to a state title game, and that list includes a litany of future collegiate quarterbacks. All football fans know about Drew Brees, who led the Chaps to their lone state championship in 1996. Nick Foles (2006) and Ehlinger (2015) also guided Westlake to a state final, as did Tanner Price (2009), Duke Hasson (2000), Chad Schroeder (2001) and Jay Rodgers (1994). All went on to play football for FBS programs.

But Michaux has followed a different path. He has been on the varsity since his sophomore season but didn’t become the unquestioned starter behind center for the Chaps until the seventh game this year, when he separated himself from classmate Drew Willoughby and sophomore Cade Klubnick and earned more snaps.

A standout baseball player who has long envisioned a collegiate career on the diamond, Michaux has emerged as a dark horse recruit by coaches intrigued with his size, arm strength and toughness. He now has football offers from West Texas A&M, Midwestern State and Fordham, among others.

"Since we turned it over to Kirkland, he’s been money," said Westlake coach Todd Dodge, who has tutored a plethora of next-level quarterbacks in a career that includes four state titles at Southlake Carroll. "The one thing we strive to do is reload at that (quarterback) position. We have kids that work their tails off in the offseason. There’s great competition, and you can see how hard Kirkland has worked."

Westlake (14-1) didn’t score against Taylor (9-6) until Mason Mangum leaped into the air and pulled down a 33-yard pass late in the first quarter. Katy Taylor answered that with a field goal that made the deficit 7-3 a minute into the second quarter, but Michaux then seized control of the game and sent the Chaps to their second berth in a state championship under Dodge. He began his scoring barrage with a 60-yard strike to Jackson Coker and ended it with another dart to Mangum. In between, Michaux threw TD passes to Jaden Greathouse and Jake Misch as Westlake scored touchdowns on its final four possessions of the second quarter to take a 35-3 lead into the halftime break.

To cap off his brilliant game, Michaux threw two more touchdown passes early in the third quarter and added a 29-yard touchdown run.

Recent Cal pledge Mangum led Westlake’s playmakers with six catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns, a season high in yards and touchdowns for Westlake’s all-time leading receiver.

The Chaps’ defense matched Michaux and the offense by limiting a physical Taylor squad to 85 yards of offense.

"I'm sure glad we got over this hump," said Westlake senior offensive lineman Connor Halverson, a three-year letter winner who endured semifinal losses in each of the previous two seasons. "I cannot be more thrilled to get to state."

And what will it take for the Chaps to claim that elusive second championship?

"We’ve talked to them about down the stretch having something left in the tank," Dodge said. "I’ve had some teams that have been running on fumes at this point in the season and still won a state championship. This bunch keeps coming back to practice with a lot of energy, and we’ve been blessed with health. I like where we’re at."