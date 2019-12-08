Randi Trew’s players heard her words ringing in their heads.

While the Frenship volleyball team may not have understood certain things she said at the time, it always made sense later.

“There were times during district, preseason, tournament season,” Lady Tigers middle blocker Aali Mayfield said, “but once you look at the overall effect, you see what she’s thinking about and what she’s meaning and everything that comes into play and why she said it.

“So then you’re like oh, I get it, so you don’t second-guess what she said. I feel that she’s a coach that definitely pushes us. She’s hard on us and that’s the kind of coach you need to be successful.”

During her fourth season at Frenship, Trew led the Lady Tigers to a District 2-6A championship, among other things, to secure the Lone Star Varsity Coach of the Year.

After going 32-9 on the year with a 9-1 district record, she is 107-58 at the school. The group’s lone district loss came against Midland High on Oct. 18 for the series split.

“I think we really have our program going in the right direction,” Trew said. “It was a special season as far as the team and the mentality. I think everybody understands what we’re capable of. I think they’re hungry and wanting more.”

The past four years have been spent getting everyone on the same page in regards to the culture, which began when current seniors Emma Davila and Mayfield were sophomores. Trew’s main focus was making sure the two had bought into the program.

“We were just trying to build for the future and making sure that Aali and Emma wanted to continue to come back and finish their senior year,” Trew said. “We knew they had the talent.”

The two helped in leading a junior-heavy squad that continued to evolve and develop as the season went on. While Trew didn’t know the team would win the district title, she knew the Lady Tigers’ potential.

“I knew that it might be kind of sticky at the end and there were some teams tied, but the closer it got, I thought, we might be able to do this,” she said. “We talked about speaking things into existence; rather than, I think, some people worry about am I going to jinx this, or if I say this out loud and it won’t happen?

“I didn’t know we would have the season that we did, but the more success snowballed and it became the expectation from me to the players to the coaches on staff to our parents to really just the community.”

Even with Trew wanting to implement her system and pushing her team to live up to its potential, she still enjoys getting feedback from the players.

“I’m always pushing, setting expectations for them. They’ve really bought in and they want to meet those expectations,” Trew said. “Once they meet them, just keep raising the bar and I think there’s always something we can improve from. … I’m definitely here for them, and that’s why I do it. I think I try to get the best out of the kids each day and make sure they want to come back the next day.”

Despite the season ending in the first round of the playoffs, Trew will have the bulk of the Lady Tigers squad back next year and get to make more progress in getting past the bi-district round and pushing the program to even higher standards in the future.

“We don’t want that to be our identity of two years in a row of that happening,” she said. “It’s definitely left a mark with them so they want to come back better and stronger, so this offseason, we’re just working to make sure they know that every day is working towards next November.”