The Glen Rose Tigers’ football squad had to deal with losing its first five games in 2019, something that can be tough on fans, players and coaches. But the fact that the Tigers turned around their season with seven consecutive wins to reach the third round of the playoffs for a second year in a row is something that will likely be the most lasting memory looking ahead to 2010.

Coach Cliff Watkins’ Tigers were eliminated on Nov. 29 at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene by Iowa Park, 57-27, in the regional semifinal round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs.

Glen Rose, which finished the season at 7-6, was the District 4-4A Division II champion (4-0), and knocked off Bridgeport (56-14) and Pecos (63-42) in the first two playoff rounds.

During the Tigers’ win streak, they scored at least 40 points or more six times while averaging 48 points per game.

The non-district schedule was remarkably tough, which can be easily illustrated by the fact that all five of those teams reaching at least the third round of the playoffs. Two of them — Grandview and Springtown, both 12-1 — were still alive entering this weekend’s fourth-round matchups. The other three — Sunnyvale, Decatur and Waco Connally — all ended their seasons at 12-1.

Turning the season around was possible because of the way the players stuck together, according to Watkins.

“I’m very proud of the way the seniors fought all year long, and really kept the team together early during that tough stretch,” Watkins said. “We knew what we had (facing the tough schedule) going in the first five games, against really, really tough teams. We knew we had to focus on us getting better each week. Our guys did that, and were able to get where they needed to be and get confidence.”

Watkins said that the players and fans weren’t the only ones who had a hard time dealing with the losing streak.

“It was (also) hard for us as coaches to not get down,” he said. “It was a big testament to our continuity and our guys being together and learning each other. We had some guys step into new roles. It was great to see those guys come together and finish the way they did.”

On seeing their confidence growing, Watkins said, “You could see it each week, in practice.”

Watkins noted that the junior varsity had a 6-4 record, and also won all four of its district games.

“We had a lot of freshmen (40) playing football this year,” he said. “So we’re looking for some younger guys to have a great offseason. We’re just excited about the program.”

GAME RECAP

In the loss to Iowa Park, Nick Rebolloso scored three rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, and quarterback Austin Worthen connected with Britt Blanchette on a scoring pass for the other tally.

The Tigers fell behind, 14-0, by the 5:32 mark in the opening quarter as Iowa Park quarterback Trent Green ran for two scores, but cut the deficit to 14-6 with 3:55 to go in the quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Rebolloso.

Iowa Park struck back with two more TDs before the Tigers could respond again, this time on another TD run by Rebolloso that pulled Glen Rose within 28-13.

The Hawks added a 25-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the half, and scored a TD on a 65-yard interception return with just 11 seconds remaining for a 37-13 halftime lead.

The Tigers scored on a 26-yard TD pass to Blanchette from Worthen to cut the deficit to 37-20 with 10:20 left in the third quarter.

Iowa Park extended its lead to 44-20 and then to 50-20 with a pair of touchdown runs to grab a 50-20 advantage with 2:06 to go in the third period. The Hawks picked up their final TD on a 13-yard TD run with 10:55 to go in the final quarter, making it 57-20.

The Tigers capped their final scoring drive with a 4-yard TD run by Rebolloso.