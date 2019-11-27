As former Estacado coach Jimmie Keeling spoke to the Matadors, all eyes were fixated on him.

Even after winning the Matadors’ only state championship in 1968, and leaving the program a year later, he’s kept up with the group and had the chance to see them beat Graham, 40-21 during the Class 4A, Division II area round of the playoffs last Friday.

Keeling currently lives in Abilene and was able to see the team in action. Much has changed in 51 years, but one thing the former Matadors coach noted was the love and passion each player has for the game is ever-present.

Then and now.

"I think those young men that are playing now enjoy playing the game," Keeling said. "They play hard and have fun playing, enjoying the whole process. What we did offensively and defensively at that time was obviously a lot different. That was a long time ago ... But they play with the same excitement and enthusiasm and enjoyment for the game."

He’s enjoyed watching Estacado, even from afar, and had a chance to speak with the group after last Friday’s win.

"He was straight-forward," Matadors linebacker Sederick Colbert said. "He was like man, y’all play your game and they won’t be able to play with y’all. Do the little things right play by play. If you mess up, brush it off, next play. When he said next play, we had been talking about that all the time so that was really just a reminder and confirmation that we can for sure do it now."

Keeling would agree. He was impressed with what he saw from the Matadors and plans to watch them again this week when Estacado plays Greenwood at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University once again.

"They can sure do some things: they threw the ball well, they ran well, played good defense," he said. "It would be great if they could win it all again. It’s been 51 years ago, so it took a long time to be 10-0 again. I hope they play in the big AT&T Stadium on that last day. That would be great. I’d enjoy that."

Having that support from Estacado’s first football coach has meant a great deal not only to the current players, but also to current Matadors coach Joe Cluley.

"I just thought that was really neat that a guy who hasn’t been around Estacado or coached at Estacado since the early 70s is still so invested in our community and our kids," Cluley said. "He could easily be sitting back and not worry about us. He has his ring and his skins on the wall and to reach out to, especially me as a young coach, it meant the world to me."

Keeling was also complimentary of the program Cluley is establishing and will continue to root for the program.

"Everything I know about him, he’s doing it the right way and he’s really inspiring young men to not only be great players but to be great young men," he said of Cluley.

Keeling has been the most notable, but as a whole, the Matadors have seen a bigger influx of former players and community members reaching out as the season has progressed.

Anyone who has had anything to do with Estacado, in some form or fashion, has offered their encouragement and kind words to commemorate the special year.

"Anytime I talk to the kids and I say I had this guy show up, or these groups of guys show up, you can always tell their eyes light up and you can tell it really matters to them," Cluley said. "It matters to them to carry on the tradition, wear the E on the side of their helmet and it matters to them that they go to Estacado High School on the east side of Lubbock."

That pride is part of what has made Estacado a family environment. It’s something that’s at the root of Keeling continuing to keep tabs with his former players like Jesse Bozeman, who sent his former coach a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ text from Alaska, and current Lubbock High assistant football coach David Moody.

"I just think it’s a special place. It’s a caring place," Keeling said of Estacado. "We all know what coach (Louis) Kelley did there. I know he certainly enjoyed his time there like I did. Pete Murray was there for a while after I was. I know he enjoyed his time there. I just think it’s a special place. It’s a caring place. It’s a place where as a coach, you can be a family and build a team."

Even when losing a larger-than-life member of the Matadors family in Kelley, this year’s team and the community as a whole rallied together and have used that to strengthen the desire to do well.

In an effort to honor the legendary Matadors’ coach, Cluley has worn Kelley’s hat and shirt through the first two rounds of the playoffs and plans to continue doing so for the rest of the season as a way to keep the icon’s influence in the spotlight.

"That motivates us a lot just to go and do this for coach Kelley," Colbert said. "For us to be undefeated and for us to go win state for coach Kelley would be a big accomplishment."

Colbert has always wanted to play for Estacado and is relishing every moment of his senior season. He’s now seeing all of the work he’s put in pay off while being part of something bigger than himself.

It’s not just about the current team, but also about representing the program, as a whole, in the right way.

"People make Estacado seem like the bad place, but most of us are out here and ready to play," Colbert said. "With them (former players) coming to talk to us, we really just focused on it more for us to win and make them happy and watch us play."