Throughout the 2019-20 school year, the Westlake Picayune will recognize the 50th anniversary of Westlake High School by naming all-time teams in each sport. This week, in conjunction with past Westlake coaches and players, we name the all-time team for Westlake’s football program. The Chaps won the Class 5A DII state championship in 1996 and have played in seven other state championship games. The program has had just four losing seasons in its history.

COACH

Ron Schroeder: The Chaps’ head coach from 1987 until 2002 compiled a record of 187-23-3 while building the program into a perennial state powerhouse. He led Westlake to 13 district championships, five state championship games and the school’s only state title in 1996. While accumulating all those win, he ushered Westlake into the state’s largest classification in the late 1980s and established the program’s reputation for quality quarterback play.

FIRST TEAM

QB

Drew Brees: Future NFL Hall-of-Famer threw for 3,529 yards and 31 TDs as a senior while leading Chaps to 1996 state title and finished career with 28-0-1 record as a starter.

RB

Ryan Nunez: The Chaps’ all-time leading rusher had 5,146 yards on the ground from 1993-95 and provided home-run threat with every touch of the ball.

Scott Ballew: In three varsity seasons, playmaker had 4,295 yards and a school-record 71 touchdowns on the ground while providing receiving threat out of backfield.

WR

Ryan Read: Brees’ top target set single-season state records in 1996 with 108 catches and 1,993 yards receiving.

Mason Mangum: Program’s all-time receiving leader and current senior has 144 receptions for 2,551 yards and 34 touchdowns.

TE

Joey Thomas: Athletic 6-foot-6 downfield threat had 44 catches and 642 yards during all-state campaign as a senior in 2002.

OL

Rick Ingraham: Along with fellow all-Centex player and future Texas Longhorn teammate Brad Shearer, Ingraham became one of first Westlake stars in early 1970s.

Seth McKinney: Future NFL player earned all-Centex honors in 1995 and 1996 and helped state-title team average 470.7 yards of offense.

Travis Thompson: Arguably program’s most athletic all-Centex OL, the 6-3 and 230-pound tackle with 4.5 speed helped 1997 team averaged 452.5 yards a game.

Matt Nader: Massive and athletic tackle earned all-Centex honors and scholarship offer from Texas before heart ailment ended his career as senior in 2006.

Joe Heironimus: Left tackle and all-state selection as 2016 senior had 70 pancake blocks and didn't allow a sack for a state-finalist team that passed 315 times.

K

Justin Tucker: In three varsity seasons, current Baltimore Ravens All-Pro made school record 30 field goals on 44 attempts and 155-of-162 PAT attempts.

DL

Brad Shearer: Fast and physical, future NFL defensive lineman became school’s first all-state player in early 1970s before attending Texas from 1974-77.

Travis Eickenhorst: Two-time all-Centex player anchored defensive front for mid-1990s powerhouse teams and had 15 total sacks in 1996 and 1997 seasons.

Braden Cassity: State’s Class 6A defensive player of the year in 2017 totaled 120 tackles and 15 sacks for a team that reached the state semifinals.

LB

Stephen King: The all-Centex player of the year as a senior in 1992 set school record with 331 tackles in two varsity seasons.

Mark Smith: The 6-3, 225-pound ball-hawking MLB averaged 18 tackles a game and had three interceptions while earning all-Centex player of the year honors in 1983.

Duane Duncum: The future Texas Longhorn a fierce, physical presence at 6-4, 220 pounds for 4A semifinalist squad that put program on statewide map.

Tyler Gatewood: Two-time all-Centex athlete earned player of the year honors from the American-Statesman as a senior in 2001 after 131 tackles, six sacks, 22 tackles for loss and three takeaways.

DB

Huston Street: Physical free safety, a future baseball star at Texas and in major leagues, earned all-state honors in 2000 when he set school record with 10 INTs

Erick Smart: Ideal complement to Street in 2000, the strong safety had six INTs, 74 tackles and 11 pass breakups in senior year.

Sage Luther: Current senior, an all-Centex selection in 2018, has 225 career tackles and 10 INTs in three seasons as starter.

Stephen Jackson: Multi-year all-district player and district defensive MVP as well as all-Centex selection in 2004 racked up 64 tackles, one pick and nine pass breakups as a senior.

P

Justin Tucker: Future Texas Longhorn as both placekicker and punter earned all-district honors as punter while introducing rugby-style punting to the Austin area from 2005-07.

ATH

Chad Schroeder: Speedster played WR on 2000 state-finalist team and earned player of the year honors from the American-Statesman in 2001 after compiling 3,333 yards of offense and 37 total TDs at QB for state-finalist team.

SECOND TEAM

QB

Sam Ehlinger: Current Texas star set virtually every offensive school record in three varsity seasons with 7,491 yards and 89 TDs passing and 2,395 career yards and 35 TDs rushing and earned the state’s player of the year honor as junior in 2015.

RB

Ryan Swope: Team’s leading rusher in 2007 and 2008 had 3,399 yards rushing, 964 yards receiving and 57 TDs in three varsity seasons.

Nakia Watson: In two seasons as starting tailback in 2016 and 2017, current Wisconsin RB compiled 3,564 yards and 40 TDs on the ground.

WR

Jeremy Peterson: Two-time all-Centex player in 1989 and 1990, the slippery senior caught 29 passes for 632 yards for a run-heavy district-championship team in 1990.

Aaron Garza: Three-year letterwinner and all-Centex honoree as a senior in 2002 a pivotal part of two state-finalist teams.

TE

William Ball: Speedy 6-3, 220-pound converted WR had 56 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns in three varsity seasons, including 605 yards and eight TDs on just 25 receptions as senior in 2005.

OL

Bill Campbell: Earned all-state honors at tackle after helping 1989 team win District 25-5A title while averaging 310 yards a game.

Blake Webster: All-state center started 37 consecutive games from 2016-18 for a team that went cumulative 38-6 over that span.

Graham Reed: Slight but stellar technician, the 210-pound, two-time all-Centex player in 2003 and 2004 also served as team captain.

Rod Beavan: Future left tackle stalwart at Rice a pivotal part of arguably best offensive line in school history in 1996.

Bobby Dwyer: Three-year starter at center received all-Centex recognition as a senior in 2013.

K

Andy Locke: Set school record with 29 career FGs from 1984-86 and also tied for second in state history with five field goals in one game against Lanier in 1986.

DL

Lane Grigg: Three-year starter from 1990-92 played on both lines of scrimmage and earned all-Centex honors as a senior.

Colby Clark: Multi-year all-district player in late 1990s earned all-Centex nod as a senior in 1999 after 68 tackles, including 15 for a loss.

David Neil: Rare player who spent part of four years on varsity from 2015-18 ended career with 244 tackles and 30.5 sacks.

LB

Lance Duran: Instinctive inside LB racked up school-record 351 yards as a three-year starter from 2009-11.

Michael Throckmorton: Inside LB set school record for tackles in a season with 174 in 1994.

Levi Jones: During all-state season as senior in 2016, tallied team-high 136 tackles, including eight sacks.

Alec Beck: All-state player in 1983 helped establish burgeoning program as a hard-nosed playoff threat.

DB

Leo Lowin: Dynamic playmaker in midst of stellar senior year has career numbers of 125 tackles and eight interceptions.

Trey Dolezal: Cornerback in early 1980s thrived against run and is arguably toughest pound-for-pound player in program history.

Ryan Ambrose: Multi-year starter in mid 2000s had nine career interceptions and an all-Centex nod in 2007.

Mack Kelley: All-Centex playmaker in 2015-16 had 112 career tackles, five INTs and three kick returns for TDs.

P

Richard Gray: During all-Centex senior campaign in 2002, steady player averaged almost 40 yards per attempt.

ATH

Kelly Gruber: Future Major League Baseball star excelled at every sport in the late 1970s, including football, where he played QB, RB and DB.

THIRD TEAM

QB

Nick Foles: In two seasons as starting QB from 2005-06, current Jacksonville Jaguars starter set school passing records with 5,658 yards and 56 TDs and led 2006 squad to state championship game.

RB

Brett Robin: Key member of Westlake’s 1996 title team topped 1,300 yards rushing twice in three varsity seasons and had 1,628 yards, 20 TDs as senior in 1998.

Darryl Schenk: Workhorse runner for emerging program in mid 1980s earned all-state honors in 1987 after running for 1,385 yards.

WR

Reed Klubnik: The 2014 all-Centex selection left school as all-time leading receiver with 152 catches for 2,147 yards and 23 TDs.

Staton Jobe: Future standout at Virgina a speedy target for Foles as senior in 2006, when he hauled in 44 receptions for 1,003 yards and 10 TDs.

TE

Kyle Adams: The 6-4, 235-pound dominant run-blocker in the early 2000s caught just 17 passes but transferred his skills to Purdue and into three-year NFL career.

OL

Carl Olsen: Steady veteran and team leader in early 2000s helped Westlake reach back-to-back title games in 2000-01.

Ari Akmal: All-state player in 1990 as a senior helped Chaps reach Class 4A title game.

Calvin Anderson: Current Denver Bronco a prototypical left tackle who earned all-Centex honors as senior in 2013.

Tommy Rhyne: All-state tackle in 1994 as a senior helped powerhouse team reach Class 5A title game.

Jeff Rodgers: A three-year starter for emerging dynasty in early 1990s earned all-Centex honors as a senior in 1995.

K

Jeff Ward: All-American at Texas in mid 1980s became first soccer player to find all-Centex success as a Chap kicker.

DL

Philip Wood: High-energy playmaker had 114 tackles, including 22 for a loss, during all-Centex senior campaign in 1995.

Jon Feick: Defensive anchor for 1989 district-championship squad earned all-Centex honors

Craig Welborn: Fierce edge rusher who played both at end and outside LB had 77 tackles and 10 stops for a loss while receiving district defensive MVP honors in 2000.

LB

Hudson Hall: Current fullback for Kansas picked up district defensive MVP recognition after racking up 66 tackles, five sacks in 2014.

Bryan Schneider: Physical playmaker capped career with 136 tackles, including 22 for a loss, as a senior in 1999.

Shad Zapalac: Pivotal part of early 1990s defenses had 125 stops with four INTs as senior in 1994.

Jeff White: Key part of 1996 title team also had 121 tackles, including 15 for a loss as a senior in 1997.

DB

Jordon Street: Instinctive free safety earned all-Centex honors in 2002 while captaining defense.

Chase Womack: Safety who grew into an all-Ivy League LB at Dartmouth had seven INTs and 45 tackles as senior in 2008.

Jeremy Amos: Last line of defense for 1996 title team had 55 tackles and four 4 INTs as senior in championship season.

Scott Churchin: All-state DB as a senior in 1998 key part of a defense that allowed just 267 points from 1997-98.

P

Michael Barden: Standout kicker as senior in 2012 also doubled as an all-Centex punter.

ATH

Bryce Hager: Current LB for Los Angeles Rams had 158 tackles and eight sacks for 2009 state-finalist team as well as 13 rushing TDs as senior in 2009.