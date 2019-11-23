Four days ahead of time, Texas Tech asked fans to wear black to the Red Raiders’ home finale Saturday against Kansas State.

Three days ahead of time, Tech announced that one student will win free spring-semester tuition and fees if 10,000 students come to Saturday’s game, and two will win if 12,000 students show up.

It’s senior night at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Red Raiders have to beat Kansas State this week and Texas next week to qualify for a bowl, and Tech is pulling out all the stops.

“Our season is on the line,” Tech tackle Terence Steele said. “The team knows that. That’s the sense of urgency around here.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Tech (4-6, 2-5 in the Big 12) is a narrow favorite against Kansas State (6-4, 3-4), which was in the College Football Playoff committee’s top 25 before losing at home last week to West Virginia.

“Last day for 16 seniors in our program,” Tech coach Matt Wells said, “and that’s something that’s very important to me. ... Everybody in this program that works here and coaches here and plays as an underclassman will do everything they can to send these seniors out as winners at Jones Stadium for the last time.”

Kansas State, under new coach Chris Klieman, has had a pair of three-game winning streaks interspersed with a pair of two-game losing streaks.

The Wildcats reached 6-2 and No. 16 in the CFP ranking two weeks ago after running off victories against TCU, Oklahoma and Kansas. They’ve fallen out with losses to Texas and WVU.

“I think our guys are busting their tail; I really do,” Klieman said. “We’re just not consistent enough and not making all the plays. That’s going to be a sign of learning the offense, learning the defense, as well as just getting comfortable with us as coaches.”

Kansas State hired Klieman to succeed long-time coach Bill Snyder after Klieman’s teams at North Dakota State went 69-6 and won the FCS national championship four times in the past five years.

Wells suggested Klieman and K-State are a good match.

“They’re very well-disciplined,” Wells said. “They’re tough. That’s been the mindset of that program for quite some time. It’s been the mindset of that head coach for quite some time, and they’ve been very successful. We’ll have a big challenge on our hands.”

Of late, both teams have been dealing with injuries at running back and the absence of key defensive personnel, linebacker Jordyn Brooks in Tech’s case and cornerback A.J. Parker in Kansas State’s. Parker is out with a broken ankle, and Brooks is questionable with an upper-body injury.

In its four losses, Kansas State’s averaged 17 points and not scored more than 24. The Wildcats are the third lowest-scoring team in the Big 12, much closer to the teams in the middle of the pack but ahead of only Kansas and West Virginia.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson has the fewest touchdown passes in the Big 12 this year, but has hurt opponents with his running. That sounds much like Tech’s opponent last week: TCU quarterback Max Duggan has the fewest passing yards among Big 12 starters, but hurt Tech and other opponents with his running.

Kansas State leads the Big 12 in time of possession, and Klieman said the Wildcats need their ground game to click.

Tech’s pass defense has been one of the nation’s worst, but Klieman isn’t sure his team’s built to take advantage of it.

“We still need to stay within what we do,” he said, “because I don’t think we’re a team that’s going to get in four wide (receivers) and throw it 45, 50 times. We don’t want to do that.

“In the same respect, as we watched the TCU game (at Tech) unfold, TCU had a lot of success with the quarterback scrambling. They blitzed the heck out of TCU, Texas Tech did, and the quarterback beat them with his feet. So Skylar’s going to have to be able to avoid some rush as well. It’s going to be a pressure game.”