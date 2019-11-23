WALLER - Even in the moments after his worst loss in his two seasons as Hutto’s head coach, Brad La Plante couldn't help but crack a smile.

Sure, the Hippos had no answer for a loaded Shadow Creek squad that looked primed for a second consecutive trip to a Class 5A DI title game during a 63-14 win in a second-round playoff game Friday at Waller ISD Stadium. But the future appears bright for a rising Hutto program that looks ready for a likely move into Class 6A next season. The starting quarterback, Grayson Doggett, just completed a promising sophomore season, and a fierce defensive front led by LSU pledge Landyn Wilson and Braylon Sugg will return to lead the defense.

“I’m disappointed in the way we played, but I’m not disappointed in our kids at all,” La Plante said. “We made too many mistakes tonight, and you can’t do that against a fine ballclub like that, but what a group of kids. No one will understand the adversity that we went through, and for this team to still pull out nine wins and get here, what an achievement.”

That adversity includes a wave of injuries that cost all-Centex defensive back Brock Bujnoch almost his entire senior season and Texas receiver pledge Dajon Harrison the playoffs. The fact that the Hippos still finished second in District 11-5A DI and reached the second round of the future bodes well for next year regardless of the classification, La Plante said.

“I’m very happy with the state of the program,” he said. “We lose a great senior group, and we’ll need some other guys to step up. But I’m confident that they will.”

While the future looks promising for Hutto (9-2), the present may just belong to Shadow Creek (12-0). A talented squad with a No. 2 state ranking, a perfect record and at least a dozen players who have an offer from an FBS school didn’t take long to impose its will on the game. Showing blinding speed on both sides of the ball, the Sharks shook off a three-and-out on their first drive and scored touchdowns on their next six drives while racked up 307 yards of offense and a 42-7 lead by halftime.

In comparison, Hutto managed just 34 yards before the break.

While Shadow Creek stars such as defensive ends Alec Bryant (a LSU pledge) and Ronald Triplette (Kansas State) performed well, a pair of relatively unheralded players shined the brightest. Junior quarterback Kyron Drones, whose only official offer is from Texas Southern, threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in the first half and had 154 of his 159 yards passing. Senior linebacker Warren Shankle had an unofficial nine tackles by halftime and helped shut down Hutto’s potent quick passing game.

Shadow Creek didn’t even miss blue-chip safety Xavion Alford, a Texas pledge who is out with an injury.

“That first drive, it seemed like we had them, but then they started to turn it on,” said Watson, who will enter his fourth varsity season next school year. “I’m going to tell them (the Hutto returning players) to take this all in and remember this feeling. We’ll take this into the offseason and grind and get ready for next year.”

Receiver Joshua Gonzalez ended his Hutto career with six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Doggett added to his 2,000-yard varsity debut with 179 yards passing and two touchdowns. After the lopsided first half, Hutto outgained Shadow Creek by 153 yards in the second half.