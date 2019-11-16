Starting his first playoff game, sophomore quarterback Grayson Doggett performed like a seasoned veteran as he led Hutto to a 35-27 Class 5A division I bi-district win over Seguin Friday night in Hutto.

Doggett was masterful in the first half as he engineered four scoring drives in the first five possessions while completing 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 205 yards and a trio of touchdown passes.

Doggett connected with Jarrod Biehle, Xavier Phoenix and Gary Choice for touchdowns in the opening 24 minutes while spreading the ball around to seven different receivers.

“I was just going through my progressions and knowing what they were doing by watching a lot of film and knowing how they do things,” Doggett said. “They changed it up in the second half but we were still able to make the plays when we needed them,”

For the night, Doggett finished with 254 yards passing and the three scores, but his biggest play was made with his legs. With 2:30 remaining and facing a third-and-five from his own 30=yard line, clinging to a 35-27 lead, Doggett scrambled for seven yards to move the chains. From there, the Hippos were able to run out the clock.

Hutto’s Mekhi Kimble gained 115 of his game-high 172 yards on the ground after halftime. Among his 27 rushing attempts were scores of 11 and 10 yards.

Among the receivers, Biehle led the way with five grabs and 108 yards.

Trailing 28-5, Seguin jump-started its comeback with a fake punt. Dillion Gutierrez scampered 53 yards untouched through the middle of the Hippo defense.

After Kimble’s second touchdown, the Matadors pulled within eight as quarterback Jhalen Mickles scored on a pair of short runs to make the score 35-27.

Hutto will take its 9-1 mark into next Friday’s area round game as the Hippos will face defending state runner-up Alvin Shadow Creek at Waller ISD Stadium.

The contest will be a reunion of sorts as Hippo coach Brad LaPlante coached with the Shark head coach, Brad Butler, at Manvel in 2012.

“We are going to have to play our best game to beat them next week,” LaPlante said. “They are very well coached, and they will play hard.”