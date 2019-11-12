After six seasons as McNeil’s head football coach and campus athletic coordinator, Howard McMahan will become an assistant athletic director in the Round Rock school district.

McMahan replaces Lee Penland, who retired earlier this year. Ironically, McMahan also replaced Penland as McNeil’s head football coach in 2014.

According to Round Rock school district athletic director Dwayne Weirich, the district hopes to have a new McNeil coach and campus athletic coordinator in place after the holiday break. The job has been posted.

McMahan, who previously coached at Connally in the Pflugerville school district, went 19-41 during his tenure at McNeil. That record included a 3-7 mark this past season. In seven seasons at Connally, McMahan went 40-37 and led the Cougars to the area round of the Class 4A playoffs in 2012.

McNeil has long been the biggest coaching challenge in the five-team Round Rock school district. During a six-year span from 1999-2004, the Mavs reached the playoffs four times. But aside from that stretch of success, McNeil has had just two winning seasons since opening in 1992. The team has missed the playoffs 15 straight years.